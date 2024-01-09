Macron appoints France’s first openly homosexual prime minister

Gabriel Attal, a former member of the French Socialist Party, was previously in a homosexual ‘civil union’ with an adviser of Emmanuel Macron.

PARIS (LifeSiteNews) — French president Emmanuel Macron this week appointed France’s first openly homosexual prime minister after the previous prime minister stepped down amid controversy over immigration policies. The news comes as Macron seeks to reinvigorate his administration in his second term amid the growing popularity of France’s right-wing party.

Thirty-four-year-old Gabriel Attal was in “civil union” with fellow male French politician and former Macron adviser Stéphane Séjourné that was made public in 2018 (though the two have reportedly since ended their “union”). Attal formerly served as the country’s education minister, in which role he garnered support from conservatives for banning traditional Muslim attire in state schools. He was a member of the French Socialist Party from 2006 to 2016.

The appointment of the homosexual Attal comes as Macron increasingly pushes a left-wing social agenda, including establishing a “right” to abortion in the French constitution and legalizing euthanasia.

Macron named Attal as prime minister on Monday after former prime minister Elisabeth Borne resigned that day following differences in immigration policy outlook between herself and Macron.

Macron has sought compromise with conservative political leaders who want to tamp down France’s ongoing migrant crisis. France 24 reported that the recent immigration law approved by Macron’s government had “broadened the government’s ability to deport foreigners,” sparking the ire of some on the political left.

In France, as in many other European countries, unfettered illegal immigration is placing a strain on nations’ economies and triggering cultural pushback as migrants (many of whom hail from majority-Islamic nations) import divergent religious and cultural values. Opposition to the lax immigration policies have contributed to a wide scale conservative and nationalist revival in Europe, where voters are increasingly looking for leaders who will put the nation first and buck the liberal status quo.

Conservative leaders have pointed to widespread immigration and the “Islamization” of Europe as reasons for meaningful change to immigration, deportation, and border security policies.

As Macron, 46, begins his second and last term of office, his choice of Attal is seen as part of an effort to “breathe new life into his second term” as France’s right-wing nationalist party, the National Rally, becomes a growing threat to Macron’s leftist, Brussels-friendly presidency, Reuters reported.

The appointment of Attal, who will be France’s youngest-ever prime minister as well as its first openly homosexual individual to step into the role, is hoped to help smooth over differences with conservatives and stave off the growing popularity of right-wing politicians who have gained increasing notice amid the failures of current leaders.

The National Rally party vice president Louis Aliot praised the left-wing homosexual politician, telling RTL, “It’s great that he addresses strong public demands,” according to The National. “For once, someone is tackling difficult topics – and those are our topics.”

However, the National Rally’s Marine le Pen criticized the appointment of Attal, saying, “What can the French hope for from this fourth Prime Minister and this fifth government in seven years? Nothing.”

Choosing Attal also appears to have been more or less a response to the appointment of a similarly young Jordan Bardella, 28, as the head of the National Rally party.

A source among Macron’s strategists told Reuters that the party “urgently needed someone to take on Bardella” as the nationalist party’s popularity has skyrocketed, with opinion polls showing it up to 10 points above Macron’s Renaissance party.

Attal said he hopes his appointment will be viewed “as a symbol of audacity.”

And Macron’s efforts to protect his party against defeat by conservatives isn’t limited to his appointment of Attal.

Per France 24, “a wider cabinet reshuffle” beyond the replacement of former prime minister Borne is anticipated in the coming days “as Macron seeks to sharpen his team for the final three years of his presidency.”

It remains to be seen whether the French president’s efforts to replace officials amid his country’s growing economic and immigration woes will be sufficient to reduce support for right-wing opponents.

Late last year, Italy and the United Kingdom reached an agreement to bankroll the relocation of immigrants attempting to reach Europe amid rising dissatisfaction with widespread illegal immigration.

READ: UK, Italy agree to help send illegal migrants headed to Europe back to their home countries

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and the recently-elected Geert Wilders in the Netherlands and Robert Fico in Slovakia have all campaigned on a reversal of open borders policies and emphasized the importance of national culture.

