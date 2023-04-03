Madonna snubs Christian school shooting victims in upcoming Nashville concert for ‘trans rights’

‘Nothing for the Christian community. Nothing for the families of the 6 victims.’

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, (LifeSiteNews) — Aging pop star Madonna has announced that she will perform a concert in Nashville to benefit ‘trans rights’ groups while ignoring the families of the victims who were targeted by a ‘trans’ shooter in last week’s Christian school massacre.

Following the horrific shooting rampage by a gender-confused woman that killed three 9-year-old students and three school personnel at Nashville’s Covenant School, trans activists and their supporters immediately sought to portray the shooter and transgendered individuals — not those murdered in cold blood — as victims.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” said Madonna via Instagram. “These so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic.”

“Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*ck with a drag queen,” added the 64-year-old performer, who promised to bring “Bob the Drag Queen,” Season 8 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, to perform in her newly scheduled Nashville concert.

Her shocking announcement has been met with outrage and disbelief.

“In a move even more disgusting than her botox-filled face, Madonna is heading to Nashville, NOT to fundraise for the families of victims of the Covenant School shooting, but for ‘trans rights’ groups,” declared an opinion piece in the Post Millennial.

“Madonna and Miley Cyrus both announced Donations & Fundraisers for the LGBTQI+ Trans community within days of the Nashville School Tragedy,” wrote Oli London, a former transgender who has de-tranistioned after experiencing sex-change regret.

“Nothing for the Christian community,” noted London. “Nothing for the families of the 6 victims.”

Madonna and Miley Cyrus both announced Donations & Fundraisers for the LGBTQI+ Trans community within days of the Nashville School Tragedy. Nothing for the Christian community. Nothing for the families of the 6 victims.#nashville #prayfornashville pic.twitter.com/t4zGs6WFdp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 2, 2023

“WTF? This is her response to a trans person murdering six people in a Nashville school?” asked Piers Morgan.

“Even by Madonna’s standards this is disgusting.”

WTF? This is her response to a trans person murdering six people in a Nashville school? Even by Madonna’s standards this is disgusting. https://t.co/OX8gg65ITZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 30, 2023

“Madonna is performing a concert in Nashville for ‘Trans rights’ after several Christians were murdered,” wrote Liz Churchill on Twitter.

“Satanic. Wake up,” urged Churchill.

Madonna is performing a concert in Nashville for ‘Trans rights’ after several Christians were murdered. Satanic. Wake up. pic.twitter.com/2GGeZxJ79O — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill9) March 29, 2023

Earlier this year, in a Vanity Fair photo shoot, Madonna portrayed the Blessed Virgin Mary as well as “Jesus” in a version of the “Last Supper” flanked by nearly-nude women, one obscenely posed.

