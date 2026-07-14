Madrid passes law to give families benefits for unborn children

Leftists in Spain see a new law counting unborn children in families’ benefits eligibility as a threat to abortion ‘rights.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Madrid’s Regional Parliament passed in early July a law mandating benefits for families with children that come into effect while those children are still in the womb.

The new “conceived unborn child” law allows families to count their unborn children as soon as the mother’s pregnancy is medically accredited toward their eligibility for certain benefits, including transportation discounts and tax breaks, according to El Pais. Additional benefits will be given to families for their third child after the 14th week of pregnancy. If the mother has a miscarriage, the family does not have to repay any benefits they have received.

Other benefits families become eligible for under the law — depending on their number of children — include scholarships, housing assistance, and other forms of aid, The Spectator reported.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the conservative president of the Madrid region, sees the law as a way to help remedy the country’s extremely low birth rate. Spain recorded a birth rate of 1.1 in 2024, one of the lowest in the world and far below replacement level.

Borja Sémper, the national spokesman for Ayuso’s party, Partido Popular, said the goal of the law is “to help families, support motherhood, promote work-life balance, and ensure that having children in Spain is no longer seen as a heroic feat.”

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the national leader of Partido Popular, also celebrated the law after it passed, saying, “When a woman is expecting a child, I understand that this should be reflected in public sector aid and subsidies, (so that it) has an economic and social impact for the woman and the family expecting it.’

Ayuso recognized the significance of the law’s recognition of unborn children.

“A baby on the way is a blessing … Every life matters; every life is unique, irreplaceable, from conception until the last breath. Let us legislate and align in favour of life,” she said soon after the law passed.

Referencing the leftists who oppose the law due to its pro-life implications, she added, “Remembering this infuriates those who impose frivolous, unhinged ideological agendas and who know deep down that we are right and that we are stirring consciences.’

She called Spain’s national abortion count, about 100,000 annually, as “an atrocious number” and Spain’s “failure as a society.”

Spain’s leftists are indeed upset over the law, with Madrid’s socialist PSOE party denouncing it as a “legislative botch job built on slogans rather than legal rigour.” A spokeswoman for the more extreme leftist party Más Madrid described the law as a threat to abortion “rights.” She said the bill “questions women’s right to make decisions about our own bodies” and added, “We won’t accept that rights won over decades by the feminist movement are sacrificed in the name of defending families.”

The deeply conservative party Vox, while it voted in favor of the law, complained that it didn’t go far enough. It is seeking recognition of unborn babies as a “human reality deserving specific protection from the moment of conception until natural death.” It is also pushing for the prioritization of Spanish citizens’ access to benefits as opposed to immigrants.

Share









