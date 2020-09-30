Mail-in ballot fiasco as nearly 100K NY voters receive wrong return envelopes

PETITION: Urge state legislatures to scrap universal mail-in ballots and help protect the vote! Sign the petition here.

NEW YORK, September 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Almost 100,000 voters in the New York City borough of Brooklyn have received absentee ballot return envelopes that had incorrect addresses and names printed on them.

CNN, the news outlet that first reported on the number of voters affected, explained that absentee voters in the Big Apple “must place their completed absentee ballots into a return envelope, known as an ‘oath’ envelope, that includes the voter’s name, address and voter ID. The oath envelope is then placed inside a second envelope to be returned to local election officials.”

Given that the oath envelopes have incorrect names and addresses on them, it is unclear how they would have been treated by poll workers on Election Day.

Now, however, since the error has been discovered, the ballots will be mailed to all affected voters again, with a note explaining why they have to resubmit their ballots.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the New York City Board of Elections, told CNN, “It is essentially [sic] that confidence be established in this process.”

"The [Board of Elections] will do everything that it needs to do administratively,” he added, “both in communication with the voters on the upfront on the re-mailing aspect and on the back-end to ensure that all of the ballots received are appropriately processed and the votes that are tallied are properly credited to the voters who have participated in the process.”

The error in New York is not an isolated incident.

On Friday, the Washington Post reported that around 1,400 voters, perhaps more, in several Virginia counties, had received “duplicate absentee ballots in recent weeks.”

A local CBS affiliate in Northern Michigan reported on Sunday that “6,000 absentee ballots that were sent out will not be able to be tabulated because of an error.”

Jason Vanderstelt, a Newaygo County clerk, explained, “The people who already sent their ballots in will be destroyed [sic]. Also new ballot numbers are being issued so those numbers wont [sic] be valid on ballots for this election. The new ballots will be sent to those [who] have already received their ballot whether they sent it in or not. They will have to fill out the new ballot as the first one is not valid and cant [sic] be counted as the programming won’t allow it. Thank you for your questions and have a great day.”

In a new investigation on ballot-harvesting and voter fraud in the city of Minneapolis, Project Veritas head James O’Keefe found one Somali-American paying another for his voter registration form.

“The tape shows a man buying a registration form for an absentee ballot for a voter, giving him ‘pocket money’ of $200, and expecting to collect his ballot when the voter receives it,” said O’Keefe.

In the video, the buyer instructs the voter in Somali how to fill in the registration form. O’Keefe tweeted that within 20 minutes of its publication, the video was viewed 100,000 times. As of press time, it has been viewed 4.5 million times.

Last week, the federal government, including the FBI, launched an investigation into several mail-in ballots that were found discarded in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. At least seven of the nine votes were intended to be cast for President Donald Trump.

“At this point, we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded,” the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, which is part of the U.S. Department of Justice, stated in a press release on Thursday. “Investigators have recovered nine ballots at this time. Some of those ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot.”

“Since Monday, FBI personnel working together with the Pennsylvania State Police have conducted numerous interviews and recovered and reviewed certain physical evidence,” the statement continued. “Election officials in Luzerne County have been cooperative.”

While seven of the nine discarded ballots were confirmed to be Trump votes, the two remaining ones “had been resealed inside their appropriate envelopes by Luzerne elections staff prior to recovery by the FBI and the contents of those 2 ballots are unknown.”

In Outagamie County, Wisconsin, three trays with mail, including mail-in ballots, were found in a ditch. “The United States Postal Inspection Service immediately began investigating and we reserve further comment on this matter until that is complete,” U.S. Postal Service spokesman Bob Sheehan said.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany commented, “The president wants to get rid of mass mail-out voting[.] ... He’s said clearly that could go either way, it could damage either candidate's chances because it is a system that is subject to fraud.”