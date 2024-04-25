Maine lawmakers pass bill protecting abortion, child ‘sex change’ tourism

Maine lawmakers passed a bill that would shield abortionists who break pro-life laws in other states, as well as those who provide transgender drugs or surgeries for out-of-state children. It now heads to the desk of Governor Janet Mills.

(Live Action) — Maine lawmakers passed a bill on April 12 that will shield abortionists who break pro-life laws in other states.

The controversial measure, which passed the State Senate with a 21-13 vote and a 76-67 in the House, would also protect those who provide or who travel to the state for “gender reassignment” surgery or hormone injections.

Many opponents of the bill, LD 277, warned that it would protect those who traffic minors into the state for abortions. “[The bill] outlines a vision for Maine that is truly egregious and dangerous for women in our state,” warned Rep. Reagan L. Paul (R-Winterport), who said it would “fling the door wide open” for abusers and traffickers to force women to abort their preborn children.

Paul also warned it would offer no protection for women who are harmed by abortionists, especially those who are breaking the law. She noted it would “enable reproductive coercion and crimes against pregnant women and remove any recourse they might have if they are injured by an abortion procedure.”

“This bill is not about access to health care,” Paul said. “This bill is about empowering abusers.”

“This bill is so very dangerous, in that it protects everyone but those who would truly be harmed by it,” agreed Rep. Tracy L. Quint (R-Hodgdon).

The abortion industry was quick to defend the law.

“Full spectrum reproductive health care and gender-affirming health care are essential, lifesaving services that are safe and legal in Maine. With LD 227, our elected leaders have an opportunity to stand up for safe, legal medical care by protecting providers who offer that care and the patients who seek it,” claimed Lisa Margulies, Vice President of Public Affairs, Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Though Maine lawmakers recently did not secure enough votes to enshrine a “right” to abortion in the state’s constitution, Maine remains one of the most liberal abortion states in the nation, with abortions allowed through all nine months of pregnancy.

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Janet Mills for signature.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

