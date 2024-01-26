Maine’s top court will not decide Trump’s 2024 eligibility ahead of US Supreme Court ruling

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court's unanimous ruling ensures former President Donald Trump will remain on the state's ballot unless the U.S. Supreme Court allows Colorado to remove him from its own.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has unanimously declined to consider an appeal from Maine’s Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballots, ensuring he will remain in place unless the U.S. Supreme Court gives the go-ahead for his removal elsewhere in the country.

In December, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Trump was ineligible for the presidency under the Disqualification Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says that “[n]o person” may “hold any office” who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States, “or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Democrats argue, and the court agreed, that Trump “engaged in insurrection” by calling for the infamous January 6, 2021, demonstration to protest congressional certification of his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, which devolved into a riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. The FBI eventually had to admit it did not find evidence that the riot was intended by Trump or otherwise planned by those around him. The U.S. Supreme Court has confirmed that it will review the ruling next month.

Earlier this month, the far-left Bellows decided to remove Trump from Maine’s ballots citing the Colorado ruling, but was later rebuked by state Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy, who ordered her to “await the Supreme Court’s decision in Anderson and to issue, within thirty days thereafter, a new Ruling modifying, withdrawing, or confirming her December 28 Ruling.”

Now, the Daily Wire reports that the state’s highest court has rejected Bellows’s appeal of Murphy’s ruling, ensuring that the latter will remain in place and Trump will remain an election option in the Lumber State unless the nation’s highest court gives states the green light to remove him.

“The Secretary of State suggests that there is irreparable harm because a delay in certainty about whether Trump’s name should appear on the primary ballot will result in voter confusion,” the court ruled. “This uncertainty is, however, precisely what guides our decision not to undertake immediate appellate review in this particular case.”

Also this month, the Oregon Supreme Court confirmed it will not hear a challenge to Trump’s eligibility brought by five voters in the Beaver State, settling that the Trump campaign will not have to worry about the issue impacting his odds in the state’s primary or general elections. Challenges to Trump’s eligibility are awaiting resolution in 18 states; all are expected to be rendered moot by the Supreme Court’s impending decision, as even some anti-Trump liberals have acknowledged that disqualifying Trump is likely unconstitutional.

Trump maintains a commanding lead for the Republican presidential nomination over his last remaining GOP competitor, former Trump administration United Nations ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Fluctuating national polls currently have Trump narrowly leading a close race with Biden should the former president be nominated, although voters also say that potential convictions in his various ongoing trials will make them less likely to support him. It’s also speculated that Democrats may replace Biden with a younger Democrat such as Gavin Newsom or Dean Phillips, and it is not yet certain which candidate would lose more votes to independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s third-party presidential run.

