Mainstream media starts to recognize ivermectin. Will Big Tech stop the censorship?

June 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — From the onset of the coronavirus crisis, Big Tech companies like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter worked to silence what they deemed to be misinformation. In some cases — and even to this day — they made mistakes, which, for instance, led Facebook to admit it was wrong about censoring the Wuhan lab leak theory until recently.

Now, even mainstream media sources are admitting that there are some concerns about the COVID vaccines’ side effects. Outlets such as NPR have been forced to cover frequent reports of myocarditis in young people receiving the jab. Similarly, mainstream media have begun to report on the potential for drugs such as ivermectin to help treat COVID.

Reuters, a mainstream news agency, reported that the University of Oxford launched an investigation into the possibility that ivermectin could be used to treat COVID. Ivermectin is an inexpensive widely-used anti-parasitic drug that has been proven to be very successful in curing other illnesses

“Ivermectin resulted in a reduction of virus replication in laboratory studies, the university said,” according to Reuters. The news organization indicated that “a small pilot showed giving the drug early could reduce viral load and the duration of symptoms in some patients with mild COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, Google-owned video platform YouTube has a policy that forbids the discussion of drugs such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as a potential cure for COVID.

Among other things, YouTube has temporarily banned Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) from uploading content to his account because he posted a speech he gave about the coronavirus. Also, the video platform previously removed testimonials given to a Senate committee that included medical opinions about potential COVID treatments using cheap, available drugs. “YouTube said it was censoring discussion of the drug as part of its policy against ‘medical misinformation,’” The Federalist reported.

The company will give a warning to a YouTube page if it simply publishes a video of a mother sharing a story about how her daughter does not like wearing masks.

Facebook also censored people who posted screenshots from the World Health Organization that recommend against children receiving the jab. The WHO’s recommendation is closely aligned with the American Medical Association, which also recently recommended that colleges not mandate the COVID vaccine for students — at least for now.

The tech company’s “fact-checkers” could not even agree on the legality of campus vaccine mandates — but organizations that use Facebook are expected to abide by its restrictions, even when they’re unclear or contradictory.

The Overton Window is shifting on what can be reported about the vaccine and COVID treatments. Views that were once only reported by LifeSiteNews and other conservative news organizations are now allowed to be discussed more openly — even Big Tech may need to loosen the restrictions on free discussion.