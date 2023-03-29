Major conservative figures suspended on Twitter after posting about upcoming ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’

A Twitter staffer said the company ‘had to automatically sweep our platform’ to cull images of the poster advertising the transgender ‘vengeance’ event. However, conservatives criticizing the event also saw their accounts suspended or limited.

(LifeSiteNews) — Major conservative figures including the Federalist CEO Sean Davis, U.S. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles, saw their Twitter accounts suspended or “limited” Tuesday after posting content about the upcoming “Trans Day of Vengeance” scheduled for the end of the month.

Twitter cracked down on the sharing of the advertisement for the event itself, which a staffer said ran afoul of company policy regarding the incitement of violence, but conservatives criticizing the event were also punished for posts about the event.

The suspensions came after a transgender-identifying woman carried out a brutal, “targeted” shooting on Monday, killing three nine-year-old children and three school staff members at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The killings took place days ahead of a planned Transgender “Day of Vengeance” event set to begin in Washington, D.C. at the end of the month. The event is reportedly meant to resist laws like the one recently signed in Tennessee banning mutilating transgender interventions for minors. The group organizing the event, the Trans Radical Activist Network, also reportedly urged protests in Nashville and even promoted firearms training for protection against alleged anti-transgender violence.

Conservatives on social media quickly pointed out the potential connection (though it’s currently unknown whether the shooter was affiliated in any way with the group), leading to a series of high-profile suspensions on Twitter for alleged violations of the platform’s “rules against violent speech.”

According to a screenshot posted by the Federalist, CEO Sean Davis was suspended for pointing out in a Twitter post that the “cold-blooded mass murder at a Christian school in Nashville by an apparent transgender person came just days before a planned ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ organized by the Trans Radical Activist Network.”

Twitter Bans Federalist CEO Sean Davis For Factually Reporting On 'Trans Day Of Vengeance' Following Nashville Shooting

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also shared a screenshot saying that her congressional account had been “limited” by the Big Tech platform for seven days, authorizing her only to “browse Twitter” and send direct messages to people who already follow her.

According to Greene, the action came after she posted a tweet “exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’… The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter.”

This is a lie. My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called "Trans Day of Vengeance." The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter. Restore my account immediately.

Catholic Daily Wire podcaster and author Michael Knowles was locked out of his account as well.

According to the Daily Wire, Knowles posted a link to a Daily Wire article about the event and quoted Romans 12:19, writing: “Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.’”

Daily Wire investigative journalist Luke Rosiak was also suspended after sharing a link to his story about the event.

The story that both Rosiak and Knowles shared included a title image of the poster for the “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson and commentator Ian Miles Cheong also reportedly saw their accounts locked.

“Twitter had no problem with the group promoting the trans ‘day of vengeance’ until people opposed to trans ‘vengeance’ raised concerns about it — and the ones who raised the concerns are the ones being punished,” said Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway. “This is RIDICULOUS.”

Twitter staffer Ella Irwin responded to complaints on Tuesday, explaining that the company “had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of” the poster put out by the Trans Radical Activist Network advertising the event.

It appears that even people criticizing the event were caught up in that “sweep.”

“We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them,” Irwin said. “‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok.”

Responding to one Twitter user, Irwin said that no strikes have been levied against Twitter users who tweeted or retweeted the event poster “unless it is reposted after removal or was posted with additional calls for violence/wishes of harm.”

Claremont Institute Senior Fellow and former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior Jeremy Carl pointed to Greene’s assertion about her account limitation, suggesting that Irwin’s comments negating account strikes weren’t true.

Conservatives on Twitter have reached out to the platform’s CEO Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter last year with the stated intent to open up free speech.

In one such message, Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh flagged the suspension of his colleague, suggesting to Musk the action must have been a “mistake.”

“Attn: @elonmusk, Michael Knowles was suspended for posting a Bible verse,” Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh said. I assume this was a mistake. Can we get his account restored asap?”

Attn: @elonmusk, Michael Knowles was suspended for posting a Bible verse. I assume this was a mistake. Can we get his account restored asap?

Meanwhile, despite the horrific murder of Christian children and school staff-members by a transgender-identifying woman on Monday, the self-professed “radical” transgender activists organizing the “Day of Vengeance” have not opted to cancel or reschedule the event, according to a report by the U.K. Daily Mail.

The three-day event is slated to take place in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. from Friday, March 31 until Sunday, April 2, according to The Daily Mail.

