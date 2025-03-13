Major German-language anti-globalist TV station debanked, faces shutdown

AUF1 founder Stefan Magnet warned that the latest censorship attack against the pro-freedom outlet ‘could mean the end of AUF1’ after its bank account in Hungary was shut down.

(LifeSiteNews) — One of the largest German-language anti-globalist TV stations has been debanked and is at risk of being shut down.

The TV and news outlet AUF1 had its bank account in Hungary shut down after it had already been debanked in Germany and in Austria.

AUF1 founder and editor-in-chief Stefan Magnet asked his viewers for help in a video message.

Magnet said this most recent censorship attack “could mean the end of Auf1” since its only remaining bank account in Hungary will be closed on May 1, and it may not be able to afford to be without an account to receive donations for several weeks.

“ The attacks against Auf1 are part of an overarching globalist agenda,” Magnet stated, adding that the globalists just waited for the elections in the U.S., Austria, and Germany to pass in order to launch this assault.

“Since those in power know that they are ruling against a relevant part of their own people and trampling on democracy – keyword Romania and EU dictatorship – they have to get rid of all those critics who expose their machinations.”

”AUF1 reaches millions of people with its program; over 300,000 follow us on Telegram alone. The system knows our reach, and they have not forgotten that we, together with the street resistance, overturned the coronavirus vaccination mandate in Austria and thus prevented worse things from happening in Germany and Switzerland,” he continued.

Magnet cited WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said in a speech in 2024 that the public health establishment needs to be “more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers,” as proof that the deep state is going after them.

“ New health emergency states are coming. They need them to sell their dozens of new mRNA vaccine products. Does anyone still believe that the pharmaceutical industry will create gigantic production facilities without already preparing the sales market for them?” he warned.

“There is the threat of the Great Reset expropriation and, above all, the threat of war,” the AUF1 founder said.

“ Because they cannot compete with us legally or professionally, they want to cut off our funding by constantly closing our bank accounts.”

He said that AUF1 tried to open other bank accounts, but “dozens of banks have systematically turned us down.”

“And so it is almost impossible that we will have a new alternative account for our donations by the beginning of May,” Magnet continued. “Being without a donation account for a few weeks could very quickly spell the end for us because, as you know, unlike the state-funded media, which always agitates so passionately against AUF1, we do not receive any corporate or state funding.”

“As of May 1, we will be without a donations account.”

“After that, the Hungarian account will be closed for good with a short grace period. By supporting us now, you will help us to parry this unexpected attack until we have regrouped.”

“According to the globalists’ schedule, AUF1 should no longer exist this summer. If AUF1 falls, many other alternative media outlets will also fall,” he warned. “Then they will go after the political parties that can’t be brought back in line. And then they will come directly after you.”

AUF1 is an anti-globalist online TV and news station founded by Magnet in 2021 in Austria during the height of the COVID crisis. In short order, AUF1 garnered substantial reach and viewership in the German-speaking market. Financed by donations, AUF1 has grown its enterprise despite numerous attacks and attempts to shut down its operation.

