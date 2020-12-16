Major Google outage highlights company’s influence, prompts questions of Great Reset cyber attack

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In the last two days, Google services have suffered major outages, rendering users across the world unable to use the platform. The system failures highlight the manner in which people have come to rely on the platform, despite it spying on its users, along with raising questions about cyber attack relating to the globalist “Great Reset.”

On Monday, Google services dropped for about an hour shortly before 7am EST, as the company’s various online services underwent a huge outage. The Google Workspace Dashboard outlines the extent of the issue, with popular services such as Gmail, Google Drive, Maps, Classroom, and YouTube unusable.

In a statement made to TechCrunch, Google explained the issue. “Today, at 3.47AM PT Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue. Services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period. The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32AM PT. All services are now restored. We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future.”

As the system failure affected users worldwide, TechCrunch described it as “an unprecedented failure for a system that has grown to be one of the biggest traffic and activity drivers on the internet with billions of users across Google’s different properties.”

Then the next day, Google suffered a repeat with a similar incident, when its email service Gmail went down, affecting nearly 18,000 users. This time the Workspace Dashboard bore the message “We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.” Some two hours later, the company posted a message to say that the problem had been “resolved.” but no explanation as to the problem itself was provided.

The encrypted email service provider ProtonMail warned its own users about the “serious outage and permanently bouncing emails sent to Gmail users.” It noted that the “[t]he problem is on Google’s side, and is impacting all email traffic.”

Interestingly on the same day as Google’s original outage, December 14, Microsoft also experienced problems, with users reporting issues with it company’s Outlook email service. Whilst not on the same scale as Google’s outage, merely affecting a small number of users in Europe, those affected were reportedly unable to use their email. Microsoft’s other popular services, such as Skype, Teams and One Drive, seemed to be unaffected.

Wider concerns of cyber attack and the Great Reset

The combination and severity of the various system outages highlight how much people all around the globe have come to rely upon technology, particularly when virtual events are currently taking the place of in-person meetings. As TechCrunch noted, such outages “underscore some of the fragility – and ultimate precariousness – of having so much of our communications, our data and our lives tied up in a handful of proprietary cloud-based networks.”

The outages, also take on a different weight in light of the surveillance, the censorship, and the power held by tech giants such as Google, Facebook and Twitter.

A report by California based group Consumer Watchdog, found that Google’s Voice Assistant was even recording conversations without users’ knowledge. The company “keeps copies of clips made each time you activate it, but it has emerged that background chatter could be enough to trigger recording.” Google avails of the information particularly in sending targeted ads, but hackers and criminals could also access the data, the group warned.

In 2017, conservative Breitbart News network hosted an event outlining how Facebook, Twitter, and Google are actively spying on users and influencing what information we receive from their websites. Robert Epstein, a senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioural Research and Technology, highlighted Google: “All Gmails, outgoing, the ones you write, and incoming — no matter what email service they’re coming from — they are all recorded, analyzed, every detail is put into your personal profile,” he said.

In contrast, encrypted email provider ProtonMail has been set up with “privacy” as a priority. “We use end-to-end encryption and zero access encryption to secure emails. This means even we cannot decrypt and read your emails. As a result, your encrypted emails cannot be shared with third parties,” the website states. The messaging service, Signal, also uses “end-to-end encryption,” in order to protect users privacy, and is used by American whistleblower Edward Snowden, as well as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Shortly after the first Google outage, a former senior software engineer at Youtube and Google, Zach Vorhies, posted a message linking to a July videoof World Economic Forum founder, Klaus Schwab, which seemed to shed light on the event, as well as other issues regarding electronic voter fraud in the recent presidential election. In the video Schwab spoke about a “comprehensive cyber attack which would bring to a complete halt, to the power supply, transportation, hospital services; our society as a whole.”

“The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack,” Schwab hinted, saying COVID-19 should be used “as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cyber security can draw, and improve our preparedness for a potential cyber pandemic.”

Schwab is a prominent proponent of the “Great Reset,” the plan designed by globalist elites, gathering at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland once a year, which “seeks to ‘push the reset button’ on the global economy.”

He has previously stated, “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century,” he claimed. “It has laid bare the fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion, and equality. Now is the historical moment, the time, not only to fight the virus but to shape the system … for the post COVID era… In short, we need a great reset.”