Major Italian media personality supports removing vaccine passport restrictions

Pope Francis ‘accepts this system, this contemporaneity. Everything is consequential. Everything holds together. It is clear.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Carlo Freccero is a tour de force in Italian media circles. On both national television and in print, he referred to the goals of what is known as the Great Reset, stating that Pope Francis himself is “a man of the reset.”

Freccero is a journalist, author, television critic, director and former executive. For years he worked for state broadcaster Rai in various roles of an executive and directorial nature. He headed up the national television channel Rai 2 between 1996 and 2002, and again from 2018 until 2019. He has been involved in Italian politics and has worked as a professor.

Freccero has signed on to an Italian movement calling for a referendum on the proposed “Green Pass” legislation. Starting October 15, all Italian employees — private and public — will be forced to partake in the Green Pass framework in order to work. If they fail to comply, they could be suspended or lose their employment. Workers in Italy will have to show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or proof they have recovered from the virus.

The Green Pass is currently used for travel purposes in Italy, and was put in with the intent of allowing foreign travelers to support Italy’s massively important tourism sector. Currently, workers in health care and education already must show their Green Pass in order to work.

Carlo Freccero believes this is overreach on behalf of the government. In Italy, if 500,000 signatures are obtained, a referendum on a given issue must be held. Freccero and the others who have signed on to the petition to force a referendum believe that Italians are having their constitutional rights violated by the maneuvering from the Draghi government.

The website hosting the signature campaign states: “The Green Pass, in fact, excludes from the economic and social life of the nation those citizens who hold beliefs and evidence other than those imposed by the Government. For this reason, the legislation establishing the Green Pass is in stark contrast to Article 3 of the Constitution, according to which ‘All citizens have equal social dignity and are equal before the law, without distinction of sex, race, language, religion, political opinions, personal and social conditions. It is the task of the Republic to remove economic and social obstacles which, by limiting the freedom and equality of citizens, prevent the full development of the human person and the effective participation of all workers in the political, economic and social organization of the country.’”

Since publicly voicing his support for liberty in Italy, Freccero published an open letter in the newspaper La Stampa which garnered national attention. In the letter, he spoke directly of the Great Reset, and it his opinion that the Green Pass is a method of corralling citizens into discriminatory groups that set the stage for the eventual reset. He wrote: “My role is that of a communication expert and, as such, I could not help but notice the massive propaganda and disinformation campaign conducted by the mainstream media with a unanimity that is unprecedented in the history of the country.”

He believes Italian media are complicit in the plan to impose the goals of the Great Reset, which he described in a television interview as being consistent with the Chinese Communist system.

During the interview, which took place in prime time on major Italian network Mediaset, Freccero explained the outline of the Great Reset.

He acknowledged that people might want to brush off talk of a reset as being a “conspiracy theory,” but insisted that the information was public by holding up a series of books written about the Great Reset by men like Klaus Schwab. The hostess agreed that it was not a clandestine conspiracy, and she herself held up pages of text pointing to the research she had read on the matter in order to prepare for the interview.

Freccero explained that the goal of the Great Reset is a future governed by “an elite … not by a political party but by an elite, a financial elite, a technocratic elite … after the American fashion of big tech and big pharma.” He added that the elite are creating a world “that we already find in the Orient, that is China.”

Palombelli agreed with Freccero and said “this is a project, this is very clear,” which means to say that she distinguished it from a secret conspiracy for which there is no evidence. She asked Freccero if Italy was destined for the same plight as China, and if there was anyone who could contradict the desires of the Great Reset advocates in Italy. He responded that there are “two worlds,” one of “reasonable and rational” people and another of people who accept government propaganda and participate in group-think. He stressed that the two worlds need to speak with one another somehow, and that the referendum on the Green Pass was a method by which Italians could come together and discuss the pertinent issues of degrading Italian rights and freedoms.

In the interview, Freccero also brought up Event 201, which simulated a fictional pandemic and took place only a few months prior to the real coronavirus pandemic. He believes this is evidence that the elite are using the pandemic as an excuse to implement globalist and elitist initiatives that they already planned for.

Freccero was also interviewed by Italian publication Il Foglio. In the interview he told journalist Salvatore Merlo, “I am not a conspirator. It is they who are plotting. I read and quote documents. I find out that the elite want to impose new forms of control on people, to turn the West into China through health policy. And then because I tell this conspiracy, trying to document it, I automatically become a conspirator. It’s an undue logical step.”

In the same interview he said that he believes Pope Francis is in league with the elites of Davos who want to impose the Great Reset. He said: “Not Benedict XVI but Bergoglio. He accepts this system, this contemporaneity. Everything is consequential. Everything holds together. It is clear.”

At the end of the television interview, a contributor relayed information that Italian Prime Minster Mario Draghi spoke to the U.N. and expressed his desire that the world implement a joint Economic and Health Board that would work to respond to and prevent pandemics on a global scale.

Freccero and the hostess chuckled, and Freccero said: “Thank you Draghi, thank you. You see how they are moving forward with a world government?” Acknowledging that critics would say he sounded unhinged, he said: I am playing with my reputation … but I thank you for the invite, because the same Draghi, did nothing other than prove what I said.”

