Major LGBT activist groups announce mass layoffs, citing revenue loss and conservative backlash

The LGBT activist group Human Rights Campaign announced that it is laying off around 50 employees, and GLSEN has cut more than 60 percent of its staff, citing a decline in corporate donations and pushback from conservatives.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two major LGBTQ activism organizations have recently announced mass layoffs, citing revenue loss due to pressure from conservatives and a “changing political landscape.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and GLSEN (formerly the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network) have announced in the wake of President Donald Trump’s second term that they will lay off 20 percent and 60 percent of their staff, respectively.

GLSEN confirmed to the LGBT-themed outlet Advocate that it has let go of 18 employees – over half of its staff – following a steep loss in funding, which according to the LGBTQ group is due in part to conservative campaigning.

“In the desire to grow our way out of problems of scale, we hit a ceiling—and then our revenue hit a cliff because of right-wing attacks. They saw Target back off, and then they came for us even harder,” GLSEN told Advocate, referring to Target’s decision to remove certain LGBT “pride” products and drop woke initiatives after a boycott of the company.

GLSEN also attributed dwindling funding from corporate donors to an increasing rejection of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) values. Major corporations, including Target, McDonalds, Walmart, John Deere, Tractor Supply, Lowe’s, and Toyota have been retreating from an embrace of DEI and other woke policies in recent years in response to public pressure.

HRC, the largest LGBTQ political lobby group in the U.S., announced that about 50 of its employees would be laid off by February 12, citing a need to adapt its operations to new political and legislative realities as well as budgeting needs. While Trump supports homosexual “marriage” and has even been described by a homosexual official in his administration as “the most pro-gay president in American history,” his administration is rolling back LGBTQ indoctrination measures in schools and taking other steps to reign in government-sponsored celebration of sodomy.

Trump has also signed an executive order declaring that there are only two sexes and banning federal funding for gender ideology.

