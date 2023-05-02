Major pornography site blocks access in Utah over new age-verification law

Conservatives praised the fact that people will have less access to pornography due to the move.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new Utah law that requires websites that post pornographic or other “materials harmful to minors” has notched another victory after Pornhub said it was blocking all Utahns from accessing the site to protest the implementation of the law, which goes into effect tomorrow, May 3.

Senate Bill 287, “requires a commercial entity that provides pornography and other materials defined as being harmful to minors as a substantial portion of the entity’s content to verify the age of individuals accessing the material” and “imposes liability for publishers and distributors of material harmful to minors who fail to comply with verification requirements.”

This has caused problems for Pornhub, which has not even verified the ages of the women it exploits in the videos posted on its website.

“As you may know, your elected officials in Utah are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website,” according to a message posted by the site on Monday, Fox 13 reported. “While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk,” the embattled pornography company claimed.

However, the bill’s sponsor, Todd Weiler, said that the company is complying with a similar law in Louisiana.

Pornhub’s action drew support from some conservatives who appeared glad that it would be harder, at least on one website, for people to consume dangerous and immoral pornography.

“I don’t see the issue,” Texas conservative activist Sarah Fields wrote on Twitter.

“What a blessing for Utah,” Yoram Hazony wrote.

“Please block Oklahoma next!” University of Tulsa Honors College Dean Jennifer Frey wrote.

“Talk about a law *really* working!” Crisis Magazine editor-in-chief and Catholic commentator Eric Sammons wrote.

Share











