Major rural retailer Tractor Supply ditches LGBT, DEI, ‘climate change’ activism after backlash

‘This is a massive victory,’ said Robby Starbuck after Tractor Supply announced it will stop sponsoring ‘pride’ events, ‘eliminate DEI roles,’ and ditch other woke initiatives in response to customer backlash.

(LifeSiteNews) — In what has been described as “extraordinary about-face,” massive rural supply merchant Tractor Supply Co announced that it has dropped its support of extreme left-wing causes, including its LGBTQ, “climate change,” and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

The move by the company with more than 2,200 outlets and 50,000 employees across the country comes following a backlash from its mostly conservative heartland customers.

“We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them,” admitted Tractor Supply in a June 27, 2024, press release. “We have taken this feedback to heart.”

“Going forward, we will ensure our activities and giving tie directly to our business,” the company explained in its press release.

At the top of the company’s list, Tractor Supply Co (TSC) promised, “We will … no longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign,” the radical Washington, D.C.-based LGBTQ+ activism giant.

The company also said it would stop sponsoring “pride” festivals and voting campaigns, “eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals,” and “withdraw our carbon emission goals.”

In what might be interpreted as a tip of the hat to its Donald Trump-supporting customers, TSC declared, “Rural communities are the backbone of our nation and what make America great. We are honored to be a part of them.”

As it halts its plunge into woke policies, the company refocused attention on its programs and causes that are closer to the hearts of its core customer base, including Future Farmers of America and 4-H clubs, veteran causes, emergency response, animal shelters, state fairs, rodeos, and farmers markets.

The company was forced to return to its roots after conservative political commentator Robby Starbuck publicly challenged TSC’s CEO Hal Lawton on social media, just as “Pride Month” began.

Starbuck’s searing criticism began by asking, “It’s one of the most beloved brands in by conservatives but what do they REALLY stand for under CEO @hallawton’s leadership?

Starbuck’s answer no doubt stunned TSC’s customers:

LGBTQIA+ training for employees

Funding pride/drag events

They have a DEI Council

Funding sex changes

Climate change activism

Pride month decorations in the office

DEI hiring practices

LGBTQIA+ events at work

“Hal also liked posts attacking unvaccinated people,” noted Starbuck. “Let’s just say those likes make it appear he’s NOT fond of people who chose to skip the vaccine.”

In his June 6 post on X, Starbuck urged TSC’s customers to boycott the company as much as they were able.

He explained that company employees had reached out to him “in distress about the direction of the company.”

“This post is for all the workers who wish they could speak out but fear losing their jobs,” he added.

Three weeks later, Starbuck declared victory, saying, “After 3 weeks of researching and reporting on Tractor Supply going woke, they responded with the most dramatic policy reversal I’ve ever seen.”

“This is a massive victory for sanity and the single biggest boycott win of our lifetime,” said Starbuck.

