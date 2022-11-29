Majority of American voters support investigating Biden family corruption: poll

(LifeSiteNews) – Sixty-two percent of likely voters approve of the U.S. House of Representatives investigating the Biden family’s international business dealings, according to a poll released Monday by Rasmussen Reports.
The national telephone poll of 1,000 respondents also found that 61% considered it likely that President Joe Biden “was consulted about and perhaps profited from his son Hunter’s overseas business deals including at least one involving a company in mainland China,” and that 63% consider the matter very important.
After narrowly retaking the House in November’s midterm elections, GOP leaders in the chamber announced that Biden investigations would be one of their priorities in January. Without control of the executive branch, Republicans cannot bring about prosecution for any potential crimes they might uncover, but can keep the issue in the public eye for two years as part of their argument for electing a Republican president in 2024.
The subject of the Biden family’s financial gains from international influence-peddling started drawing mainstream notice in late 2019 and early 2020, when Democrats tried (and failed) to impeach former President Donald Trump for asking the Ukrainian government to help investigate the current president’s role, as Barack Obama’s Vice President, in the ouster of a prosecutor who had been investigating Hunter’s business dealings in the country.
UPDATE AUGUST 29, 2022 — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that the FBI was interested in supressing the Hunter Biden Laptop story!
If you are not aware of the foreign security threats implicated in the "Hunter Biden Laptop Story" — and what they might mean for America's national security and foreign geopolitical affairs — that’s by design.
You were never meant to discover the contents compromising President Joe Biden, and for good reason. The mainstream media kept you ignorant on purpose.
In fact, the New York Post was censored by Twitter, Facebook, and all of Big Tech for even breaking the story that Hunter Biden’s laptop existed.
The New York Times, Washington Post, and the entire mainstream media called any reference to the story “Russian disinformation."
The mainstream media called any reference to the story "Russian disinformation."

America refuses to be kept wondering about our compromised national security, corrupt sweetheart business deals, and pay-to-play schemes detailed in the Hunter Biden Laptop.

"Polling taken in April shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the president has been compromised by his family's shady business dealings with China," LifeSiteNews reported on July 1, 2022.
Even CNN has finally begun to admit that the Hunter Biden Laptop is a serious problem:
- Illegal gun purchase
- Sweetheart foreign Ukraine deals
- Political access to (then) Vice-President Joe Biden
- Federal probes and investigations
Voters MUST know for whom they are voting.
The First Amendments protects a Free Press to report the truth and protect the American people — but the mainstream media has betrayed its viewers, spinning pro-communist and pro-globalist narratives that are HURTING voters!
Voters MUST learn about President Joe Biden's compromised business dealings with China, Russia, Ukraine, and so many others — all pointing to the Hunter Biden Laptop.

Media executives must learn that their viewership will continue tanking as long as executives run cover for their far-left base.



This is the only way to save the future of the media and win back a trustworthy Free Press for future generations.
There is no telling what the mainstream media will continue to hide, deny, and deflect if they decide to run cover for the most powerful man in the world — the President of the United States.

The Hunter Biden Laptop story is the single greatest piece of evidence indicating that America's national security is likely compromised.


Months later, the New York Post released a series of bombshell reports about a laptop Hunter had abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop, which contained scores of emails and texts detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars through Hunter’s facilitation of meetings between his father and business interests around the world. Democrats tried to dismiss the story as “misinformation,” while their allies in traditional and social media worked to suppress word from getting out.
The Biden camp never specifically denied the authenticity of the material, but its allies, including Facebook and Twitter, took steps to suppress the story under the pretext of “misinformation” and “hacked materials,” despite abundant corroboration.
More than a year after Biden’s victory over Trump, left-wing media outlets including the New York Times and Washington Post began to admit the authenticity of the material from the laptop, prompting calls for a reevaluation of the original decisions to censor it.
In March 2022, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) released a receipt showing that CEFC China Energy Co., a company recognized as an arm of the Chinese government, paid Wells Fargo Clearing Services $100,000 and designated “further credit to Owasco,” Hunter Biden’s law firm.
The documentation shed more light on Hunter’s dealings with CEFC, which were previously known to include a deal in which Hunter would receive $10 million a year for three years from a “consulting” contract with the company “for introductions alone.” The prospect of a direct six-figure payment to an account belonging to Hunter from what is essentially a Chinese government front was particularly concerning in light of the fact that the president shared bank accounts with his son.