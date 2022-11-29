Majority of American voters support investigating Biden family corruption: poll

UPDATE AUGUST 29, 2022 — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that the FBI was interested in supressing the Hunter Biden Laptop story!

If you are not aware of the foreign security threats implicated in the "Hunter Biden Laptop Story" — and what they might mean for America's national security and foreign geopolitical affairs — that’s by design.

You were never meant to discover the contents compromising President Joe Biden, and for good reason. The mainstream media kept you ignorant on purpose.

Washington Post roasted for acknowledging Hunter Biden scandal once called 'fake': 'Retroactive Pulitzer?'https://t.co/5mCc5w51xs — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 30, 2022

The Hunter Biden laptop was real, of course. The NYT buries its confirmation of the story in paragraph 27. https://t.co/be9cPkXsKF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 17, 2022

In fact, the New York Post was censored by Twitter, Facebook, and all of Big Tech for even breaking the story that Hunter Biden’s laptop existed.

CNN, MSNBC dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop as ‘Russian disinformation’ until liberal narrative was deflatedhttps://t.co/NwYPMEZ73u — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2022

The New York Times, Washington Post, and the entire mainstream media called any reference to the story “Russian disinformation."

THAT’S WHY AMERICA MUST INSIST THAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA REPORT THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BIDEN FAMILY AND THE CONTENTS OF HUNTER’S LAPTOP!

SIGN: Tell the Mainstream Media that viewers demand transparency on the Bidens NOW!

Enough is enough — America refuses to be kept wondering about our compromised national security, corrupt sweetheart business deals, and pay-to-play schemes detailed in the Hunter Biden Laptop.

LIFESITENEWS EXPOSED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY HERE

“Polling taken in April shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the president has been compromised by his family’s shady business dealings with China,” LifeSiteNews reported on July 1, 2022.

Even CNN has finally begun to admit that the Hunter Biden Laptop is a serious problem:

Illegal gun purchase

Sweetheart foreign Ukraine deals

Political access to (then) Vice-President Joe Biden

Federal probes and investigations

Voters MUST know for whom they are voting. Sound the alarm with our new petition! SIGN TODAY!

The First Amendments protects a Free Press to report the truth and protect the American people — but the mainstream media has betrayed its viewers, spinning pro-communist and pro-globalist narratives that are HURTING voters!

Voters MUST learn about President Joe Biden’s compromised business dealings with China, Russia, Ukraine, and so many others — all pointing to the Hunter Biden Laptop.

DEMAND THE TRUTH: WE WILL NO LONGER BE MISLED BY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA!

Media executives must learn that their viewership will continue tanking as long as executives run cover for their far-left base.

Tell media executives that you will NO LONGER watch or trust their network until they fully reveal the contents of the Hunter Biden Laptop!

It is not enough to simply change the channel. We must leave a parting shot to mainstream media executives telling them WHY consumers are refusing to watch any longer.

SIGN NOW: DO NOT LET THE MEDIA SPIN THEIR OWN FAILURE BY DENYING US TRANSPARENCY!

This is the only way to save the future of the media and win back a trustworthy Free Press for future generations.

There is no telling what the mainstream media will continue to hide, deny, and deflect if they decide to run cover for the most powerful man in the world — the President of the United States.

*** There is no time to lose—we refuse to let important information remain hidden from the American voters any longer! ***

The Hunter Biden Laptop story is the single greatest piece of evidence indicating that America’s national security is likely compromised.

We the People deserve to know the truth!

STAND WITH THE PEOPLE: SIGN OUR PETITION ASAP!

