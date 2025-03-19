Majority of Americans oppose transgender surgeries, men in women’s sports: Pew Research

66% of respondents told Pew they oppose letting males in women's sports and 56% say they support banning transitions on minors.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – After several years of national Democrats pushing accommodation of transgenderism in all aspects of public life, a new Pew Research survey finds backlash in the general public’s clear support for conservative policies on gender issues.

Pew reported that 66% of respondents supported limiting athletic participation to actual members of a team’s designated sex, 56% supported prohibiting “transition” procedures on minors, and 53% oppose forcing insurance companies to cover transition services. At the same time, just under half support requiring gender-confused individuals to use biologically correct restrooms or prohibiting “gender identity” lessons in elementary school, although support for those policies is only 26% and 34%, respectively.

The poll also found 56% support for protecting gender-confused Americans from housing and business discrimination, suggesting that Americans draw a distinction between fair, respectful treatment of gender-confused adults and forcing gender ideology on others, contrary to common left-wing narratives that mainstream conservative views on LGBT issues are about “hate.”

Pew also noted that the conservative position on each question rose across the board since 2022, including among independents and Democrat or Democrat-leaning respondents. Even support for discrimination protections, while still the majority position, has declined eight points in that period, suggesting reduced sympathy for gender-confused individuals in light of the past few years’ worth of intensive pro-LGBT lobbying in politics, education, and entertainment.

Ultimately, the poll adds to a growing body of evidence that Democrats’ fixation on gender and identity politics has taxed the American people’s patience to the limit.

Exit polls show that President Donald Trump won the 2024 election primarily due to widespread discontent with the state of the economy and the southern U.S.-Mexico border under former President Joe Biden, which former Vice President and eventual Democrat nominee Kamala Harris signaled her policies would not change. Democrats calculated, wrongly, that personal distaste for Trump and fear for the future of abortion “access” would outweigh voter perceptions that they were focused more on the LGBT lobby and other left-wing activist priorities than kitchen-table issues.

In fact, exit polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted for Trump instead.

