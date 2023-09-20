Majority of Canadians believe there are only two genders, poll finds

The new poll found that Canadian women are much more likely to believe two genders is an 'insufficient' expression of reality when compared to men.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Amidst growing protests by concerned parents against extreme gender ideology being taught in Canadian schools, a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) has found that most Canadians, 56 percent, still believe that there are only two genders.

While the majority of Canadians view gender as having only two options, male and female, the ARI poll results, which were released yesterday, did show that a third of Canadians, 34 percent, think limiting people to two genders is “insufficient.” Breaking down this non-biological view by sex, the poll found that 40 percent of females held this position compared to just 26 percent of men.

Interestingly, a super-majority two-thirds of men over the age of 34 believe that two genders are “enough.”

There has been growing opposition in Canada to the teaching of radical transgender ideology in schools, even from some provincial governments. The proliferation of this ideology not only impacts children, but also those in education who voice their opposition to it being taught, including school board trustees.

While most Canadians believe in the scientific, binary view of gender, the poll did find that some 69 percent of Canadians say they would “accept and accommodate their child’s wish to change their gender identity, including three-in-five parents (61 percent) who have children younger than 18.”

Despite this, support for using hormone therapy on kids is only about one-in-five, both among the “general population and among that same group of parents.”

“These responses vary slightly when different ages are presented for the child – eight, 12, and 16 years old – but majority opposition is consistent,” notes the ARI.

According to ARI, some 70 percent of Canadians “feel transgender people face significant discrimination in their daily lives.”

The poll also found that only one-third of Canadians said a woman is “restricted to people born biologically female, but others dispute that definition.”

The poll was conducted from July 26 to 31 from a sample of 3,016 Canadian adults, but of note is that all of these participants are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

While a recent Leger poll found that Canadians in general favor parental rights in education, especially regarding the material being shared with children, some of those in political positions of authority have been met with severe consequences for siding with the majority position of the country.

Just last week LifeSiteNews reported on how Canadian Catholic school trustee Monique LaGrange from the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) was expelled from her provincial advocacy trustee association over a social media post in which she allegedly compared the LGBT agenda targeting kids to that of “brainwashing” Nazi propaganda.

Today, thousands of concerned Canadian parents, kids, and others from coast to coast are marching in the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools.

LifeSiteNews is onsite in the nation’s capital of Ottawa to provide on-the-ground coverage of the march.

