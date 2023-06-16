Majority of Canadians support requiring teachers to inform parents about child’s ‘gender identity’: poll

The poll results come at the same time Justin Trudeau is accusing New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs of harming 'trans kids' by vowing to respect parental authority.

(LifeSiteNews) — A recent poll has found that most Canadians agree with the New Brunswick premier on the importance of teachers keeping parents informed about their children’s gender identification and pronoun use in schools.

According to a national poll conducted by Leger in May, nearly three in five Canadians hold that schools must inform parents if their child considers “changing” their gender pronouns or “transitioning” at school.

“Almost three in five (57%) agree schools should have to tell parents,” the poll reports. “About their child’s desire to change their genders or pronouns – less than a third (18%) feel schools should not have to tell parents.”

The poll found that Canadians over 55 years of age and those who had children at home were most likely to agree with schools being mandated to inform parents if their child choses to “gender transition.”

On the other hand, the 18% who thought parents should not have to be informed were mostly under 55 years of age and female.

Similarly, 47 percent agreed schools should have to “make materials for topics on gender and race-related topics available ahead of time for parents to view. Less than a third (31 percent) feel schools should not have to do so.”

The support for keeping parents informed comes after New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs came under fire by LGBT activists for reviewing the province’s Gender Identity policy, as it allowed schools to hide students’ “transgender” status from parents.

“For [a desire to be identified with the opposite sex] purposefully to be hidden from the parents, that’s a problem,” Higgs told reporters, referring to his desire to change Policy 713, which currently requires children give consent for their parents to be informed if they decide to “change” their gender at school.

“To suggest that it’s okay that parents don’t need to know — just stop and think about that question for a moment,” he added.

Higgs’ decision to respect parents’ authority over their children was harshly condemned by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Right now, trans kids in New Brunswick are being told they don’t have the right to be their true selves, that they need to ask permission,” Trudeau claimed.

Schools continue to be a battleground for the LGBT anti-family agenda, but pro-family values are beginning to see victories.

Last week, students at Sir Frederick Banting High School in London, Ontario, cheered as a male student tore the “pride” flag from the school’s flag pole.

In May, Quebec students tore down and trampled a rainbow “pride” flag as their local school prepared to celebrate the 2023 “International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.”

Two weeks ago, as part of an initiative by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), thousands of students across Canada stayed home on June 1 in direct protest of “pride month” being pushed in public schools.

Moreover, a recently leaked audio recording exposing a Canadian teacher lambasting her Muslim students for missing school in protest of “pride” sparked backlash across social media, as the teacher implied one cannot withhold support for gay “pride” and remain “Canadian.”

Beyond the recent success of CLC’s walkout protest in May, hundreds of students, reportedly predominantly Muslim, stayed home when their London, Ontario, schools flew the “pride” flag.

Also in May, pro-LGBT school trustee Wendy Ashby resigned from the Waterloo Catholic District School Board after over 3,000 parents petitioned for her removal.

Furthermore, in May trustees in the York Catholic District School Board voted against flying the “pride” flag atop of its schools and other buildings in celebration of “pride month.”

Share











