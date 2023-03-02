Majority of Canadians think Communist China ‘definitely,’ ‘probably’ interfered in recent elections: poll

The poll found that even the majority of Liberal Party voters think Communist China 'definitely' or 'probably' interfered in the last two elections, both of which saw Trudeau reelected.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) –– A new poll shows that about two-thirds of Canadians think China’s communist government “definitely” or “probably” interfered in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

The findings come from a new Angus Reid Institute (ARI) poll released on March 1, which shows that 32 percent of Canadian voters “definitely” believe there was Chinese interference, with 33 percent saying China “probably” interfered in Canada’s elections.

The poll was released shortly after a series of bombshell reports from The Globe & Mail and Global News showing that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has documented an alleged intrusion in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 elections by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The reports also show that there was meddling in the candidate nomination races as well.

Both the 2019 and 2021 federal elections resulted in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reelection, with his Liberal Party forming a minority government in both instances.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship,” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

When broken down by party lines, the poll shows that 50 percent of Canadians who voted for the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) think there was “definitely” election meddling by the CCP, with 27 saying there “probably” was.

However, even among Liberal Party voters the majority reported that there was election interference by China, with 24 percent saying there was “definitely” meddling, and 39 percent saying there “probably” was.

Those who voted NDP were also in the majority in thinking China meddled in Canada’s elections, with 23 percent saying there “definitely” was and 34 percent saying there “probably” was.

Looking at provinces, the majority of people Canada-wide believe there was CCP election meddling.

In Alberta and British Columbia, 69 percent think there was Chinese election interference, with 68 percent of Saskatchewan and Ontario residents thinking so as well.

In Quebec, Manitoba and Atlantic Canada, those numbers were: 59 percent; 58 percent; and 56 percent.

Recent weeks have seen Trudeau and his government plagued with accusations of CCP election meddling in his last two successful reelection campaigns.

The issue really took off on February 17, when the Globe and Mail, citing CSIS documents, reported that “an orchestrated machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.”

Matters were made worse on February 24, when Global News broke a story that showed that Trudeau was made aware of these allegations but did not take any action.

The Global News report also revealed that Liberal MP Han Dong was alleged by security officials as being one of no less than 11 Toronto-area candidates who had clandestine support from CCP officials in the 2019 election.

Furthermore, it was alleged by sources that Dong is a willing partner in China’s election meddling network operating in Canada.

Of note is that Trudeau did not deny that the CCP could have been involved in his re-election, however, he blasted the fact the documents from CSIS were being publicly leaked.

Trudeau has also refused to launch a public inquiry into the alleged CCP election interference allegations.

However, all opposition parties are now on board with an independent inquiry, with Canada’s election commissioner Caroline Simard announcing today that she is opening new investigations into alleged CCP election interference claims after getting complaints to do so.

While the issue of CCP meddling seems to be at an all-time high, the issue preexists the ongoing scandal.

Last July, LifeSiteNews reported that an analysis conducted by a federal research unit showed that the CCP may have tried to influence the outcome of the Canadian 2021 federal election, with other reports indicating the 2019 election may also have been subject to CCP meddling.

Late last year, Trudeau came under-fire again after video footage emerged showing him being angrily accused by Chinese President Xi Jinping of leaking details of a conversation between the pair about the alleged interference to the media.

And again in January, LifeSiteNews reported on a Department of Public Safety memo that showed certain high-profile Canadian politicians and other VIPs as potentially being under the pay of hostile “foreign states,” including China.

In light of all this, Conservative Senator Leo Housakos introduced Bill S-237, formally titled “An Act to Establish the Foreign Influence Registry and to amend the Criminal Code,” which seeks to make it so all federal lobbyists who receive funds from a “foreign government, an individual or entity related to a foreign government” must disclose any payments as well as names of clients. Failure to comply would result in a $200,000 fine along with a two-year jail term.

