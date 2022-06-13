Majority of US small businesses say they support LGBT issues, but most don’t celebrate Pride: report

(LifeSiteNews) — More than three in four small businesses declined to participate in any “Pride Month” displays this year, despite a majority saying they think it is important that companies speak out in support of the LGBT agenda. In contrast, many major corporations signaled their support for the LGBT agenda — although not in Middle Eastern countries.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s recent survey, released on June 9, boasted as a “key takeaway” that “72% of small business owners say they are okay with losing customers as a result of supporting the LGBTQ+ community” and “More than eight in 10 small business owners (86%) say that it is important to provide an inclusive culture for customers and guests.”
But the corporate lobbying group conceded that what business owners tell a survey taker they believe and the actions they take differ. “Overall, small business owners believe it is important for their businesses to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, even though a smaller percentage report putting concrete actions into place.”
“Nearly one in four (23%) small businesses say they commemorated or recognized the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month last year,” the chamber survey reported. Blue-collar companies were less likely to do so. “Small businesses in the manufacturing sector (8%) are the least likely to say they participated in last year’s Pride month compared to those in more public-facing industries such as professional services (30%), services (27%), and retail (24%).”
READ: Drag ‘demon queen’ performs for toddlers, makes account private after Matt Walsh retweets video
Even the alleged strong support for supporting LGBT pride when asked by a survey taker falls apart with seemingly contradictory statements on showing support for social or political issues.
“About three in four small business owners (72%) say they are okay with losing customers as a result of supporting the LGBTQ+ community,” the chamber reported.
“At the same time, a similar percentage (62%) of small business owners say businesses should remain neutral on social issues,” the survey reported. “Even more (72%) say that businesses should remain neutral on political issues. A large majority (81%) also believe too many businesses take stances on social issues publicly without seriously trying to enact change.”
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces.
SIGN the petition - remind the Secretary of Defense that "Pride Month" only makes us weaker.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
SIGN the petition to remind the Secretary of Defense that he serves the Stars and Stripes, not the rainbow flag.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted.
Thank you for taking the time to sign our petition.
MORE INFORMATION:
US military using diversity panels and all-gay helicopter crew - LifeSiteNews
Woke corporations push Pride, except in Middle East - LifeSiteNews
Biden adds "Intersex" to Pride Month proclamation - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: Travis Akers' Twitter photo of all-gay helicopter crew**
The chamber offered this possible explanation:
This dissonance may suggest that small business owners are facing tough judgment calls on whether to bring their business into public debate on social issues. It is also possible that small business owners feel outward expressions of their own beliefs, passions, or sensitivities have the potential to offend, scare, or neutralize existing and or potential customers and jeopardize revenue.
Corporate interests have fought against social conservative views and in support of the LGBT agenda for years. The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce pressured Republican Governor Kristi Noem in 2019 to kill a bill to prevent gender-confused men from competing against women in sports. In 2015, corporate lobbyists pressured then-Governor Mike Pence to water down the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.