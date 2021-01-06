Make sure you get the real truth about the electoral college vote challenge

January 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, are actively suppressing or removing content that contradicts their views. Specifically, Facebook and YouTube have pledged to remove content that challenges the Presidential election results or the integrity of the 2020 election.

Roughly 18% of Americans get their news solely from social media. That means almost 20% of the nation is relying on heavily censored information and lies. LifeSiteNews is committed to bringing you THE TRUTH. We’ve been suspended by YouTube twice and our site has been labeled as fake news by Facebook, but that doesn’t stop us. In fact it means we’re doing something right.

We’re bringing you real time coverage of the electoral college debate today and it’s likely going to get us censored or banned from Facebook and YouTube. But you deserve the truth.

Sign up for our emails to ensure you’re actually getting our news! We offer a daily or biweekly newsletter depending on your penchant for news. Sign-up here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe

