Malaysian doctor acquitted of criminal charges for questioning COVID shots

(LifeSiteNews) — A doctor who was criminally charged for refusing to kowtow to Big Pharma’s claims of safety regarding the experimental COVID-19 injections has been exonerated by Malaysian authorities.

According to Free Malaysia Today, on April 7, the Sepang Sessions Court acquitted and released Dr. Roland Victor, found of The Sky Clinic in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, from any wrongdoing on the grounds that the prosecution did not establish their case beyond a reasonable doubt. The decision came after a four-year legal tussle regarding the right for public discussion of medical information.

As Malaya Daily Today reports:

The case, which garnered attention from both local and international medical communities, revolved around Dr. Roland’s vocal stance on informed consent and the dissemination of scientific evidence during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. After years of court proceedings, the Malaysian judiciary has ruled in his favor, citing the validity and credibility of the scientific documentation presented.

The case stems back to 2021, when Roland published a Facebook video in February of that year in which he closely examined the mRNA jabs, their risks, and their impact on recipients’ immune systems. While Roland merely presented viewers with information, Malaysian authorities charged him under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail time for up to one year or both.

Defending himself in court, Roland stated:

At no point in the video did I prevent anyone from receiving vaccinations, as the administration of this product is a personal choice. The live broadcast explains the vaccine’s function, how mRNA helps build immunity and the side effects that may occur after vaccination. Throughout the live broadcast, I did not talk about any offensive content. In fact, the entire video contained no elements of deception, falsehood or words that could offend others.

Court proceedings centered mainly around whether medical professionals are permitted to openly talk about the potential advantages and risks surrounding vaccines, particularly during so-called public health emergencies. In his defense, Roland asserted that members of the public had to have “comprehensive information to make informed decisions regarding their health.”

Following the court decision, Roland remarked:

After four years of presenting data, expert testimony, and scientific evidence, the court has upheld our position. I am finally free.

Now that the ordeal is over, The Sky Clinic has confirmed that Roland will resume his medical duties and “continue advocating for transparency and evidence-based care in medical practice.”

The court ruling is slated to have wide-ranging ramifications for medical professionals in Malaysia and beyond who wish to have public discussions regarding medical information, especially surrounding experimental medical “treatments.”

Roland’s prudential approach in tackling the issue of COVID-19 inoculations has been largely vindicated, with numerous studies now admitting the risks of the shots.

Just recently, a new meta-analysis study covering 85 million people found significant evidence linking the COVID-19 vaccines to strokes, coronary artery disease, myocardial infarctions, and arrhythmias.

Another study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, and offered several theories for a causal link.

