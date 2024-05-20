Malaysian doctor goes viral after apologizing for administering COVID shots

(LifeSiteNews) — On April 17, a restorative doctor from Malaysia posted what seemed to be a sincere apology for administering the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines” to patients.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Syafiq Nordin said (English translation below from his native Malay):

“PLEASE FORGIVE ME 1. New revelations about Pfizer have revealed a weakness in the industry, of which I am part of. 2. I am saddened as, before meeting Dr. Razin Jaafar, the medical advice I gave contained many mistakes, particularly with regard to COVID. 3. However, I am very grateful to him because I am now more open-eyed and more enlightened about health sciences, which honestly are more natural and fitting to my soul as a medical practitioner and as a Muslim. 4. During the past COVID times, it is undeniable that it was difficult for health care workers who strove to provide the best health services, and even more difficult for the rest of the citizens facing the Movement Control Order (MCO) lockdown. 5. The administration of the vaccine at that time was seen as the best way, and the mass vaccination program was launched very rapidly. 6. I was also involved, in my capacity, in giving medical advice and obtaining “consent” so that the vaccine could be administered. 7. I, as a medical practitioner, also took 3 Pfizer vaccines. 8. Everything happened in a “touch & go” manner, it was impossible for me to identify whom I had given medical advice pertaining to this matter. 9. With this, I would like to apologize a thousand times for the mistakes I had made in the previous years, particularly to those who came to me during the mass COVID-vaccination season. 10. Honestly, I am unable to assist anyone financially should complications happen. 11. Nonetheless, I will try my best to provide more holistic medical advice in line with the Restorative sciences brought by Dr. Razin. I apologize, Malaysian Citizens!”

Dr. Nordin’s post went viral, receiving 2,800 likes, 1,500 comments and 4,300 shares at the time of reporting.

One comment by Mohammed Shazni read:

“Congratulations doctor because doctor is man enough to admit his mistakes and apologize. Hopefully the others will also get rid of their ego and make a massive apology, including all ‘religious people’ yeah.”

Another comment by Biskut Jagung said:

“Thank you Doctor for the recognition And the doctor’s honesty. I was able to take mom to get her post v treatment with Doctor Razin because the vax has changed my mom’s life 360 degrees.”

Mohamad Shafiq wrote:

“The best doc.. I salute the doctor for his bravery to admit it. not an easy thing. May more medical practitioners come forward and raise awareness to the people.”

Top fan Raja Intan Ris also penned:

“Sad but thanks for the open apology Dr Syafiq Nordin. Hopefully more doctors who already know about the badness of V will appear to correct the condition”

With his apology, Dr. Nordin joins the ranks of people all over the world, including mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone, U.S. journalist Megyn Kelly, and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo who have changed their minds regarding the experimental COVID-19 shots.

In 2021, amid the COVID-19 “vaccination” craze worldwide, Malaysia launched the National COVID-19 Immunization Programme (NIP), known as “Program Imunisasi COVID-19 Kebangsaan” in Malay. At that time, Malaysia set a target of inoculating at least 80% of its population by February 2022, according to Reuters reports.

Moreover, just like any other COVID-19 czar and globalist worldwide, the Malaysian Health Minister at that time, Khairy Jamaluddin, who was elected as vice president of the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) in 2022, threatened Malaysians who were resistant to the COVID-19 shots, saying:

“Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice.”

“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he added.

“Although Malaysia is unlikely to mandate vaccination at the national level, it is seriously looking at sectoral mandates.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on February 16, 2022, Khairy attempted to debunk claims that his son was injected with air rather than the COVID-19 “vaccine”:

“Don’t disturb others who want their children vaccinated,” he posted.

Earlier, Khairy had shared a video of six-year-old son Raif getting “vaccinated,” but some social media commenters retorted that the video was just “for show” and that his son had not actually received a COVID-19 shot.

Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, has seen its fair share of those resistant to the COVID-19 shots. According to a survey by the Ministry of Health Malaysia conducted in December 2020, as reported by establishment media outlet Channel News Asia, 17 percent of those polled said they were unsure of the “vaccine.” Up to 78 percent of those in the uncertain group were not confident that the experimental “vaccines” would be effective, and 71 percent thought they would be unsafe for use.

In 2023, The New Straits Times reported that Khairy was one of several defendants, along with “vaccine” makers Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Pharmaniaga, in domestic lawsuits over side effects from the COVID-19 “vaccine.”

The plaintiffs demanded that the defendants like Khairy be held culpable for the side effects of the “vaccines,” including severe complications causing “death, permanent disability, and other complications resulting in losses.”

Besides Malaysia, neighboring Singapore was not spared from various rounds of draconian COVID-19 lockdowns and experimental “vaccination” campaigns either, with the Singapore government coming down harshly on “vaccine” resistance. Religious houses of worship, including Catholic churches, had to implement government-mandated “vaccination-differentiated safe management measures” (VDS) in 2022.

Based on Singapore’s VDS measures, only those considered by the government as “fully vaccinated” or who were “medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines or have recovered from the disease as well as children aged 12 and below,” could attend in-person worship services and Catholic Masses. No religious exemptions were granted to those who expressed doubts about receiving the abortion-tainted “vaccines.”

