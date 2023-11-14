Maldives saw 50% spike in death rate six months after COVID vaccine rollout: report

(LifeSiteNews) – Data from the Republic of Maldives provides yet more evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are not only harmful but lethal, says a prominent vaccine watchdog and COVID establishment critic.

On Monday, Vaccine Safety Research Foundation founder Steve Kirsch posted on X that an unidentified source had provided him with complete record-level vaccination and death data from the Maldives Health Ministry for 2021 and 2022, which the source said shows that “death rate increased by 50% within the first six months of vaccination. And then increased again in Oct. 2021 with the boosters.”

“Can you guess why no country in the world is voluntarily releasing this data?” Kirsch asked. He added that the island nation’s population “learned quickly that the COVID vaccines were a disaster, as evidenced by vaccination rates substantially dropping for subsequent doses, from 88.18% for the first dose to barely more than one-third of one percent for the second booster.

Look at how smart the people in the Maldives are!!! They learned quickly that the COVID vaccines were a disaster. Here's what the numbers are without coercion: pic.twitter.com/luCeW5dCAZ — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) November 14, 2023

The country’s death rate “DOUBLED from 100 to 200 per month two months after the shots rolled out there,” he added, with “NO explanation from the authorities.” COVID vaccination began in February 2021, and half the population was vaccinated by April 25.

Death rate in Maldives DOUBLED from 100 to 200 per month two months after the shots rolled out there. NO explanation from the authorities. This shows Feb, March, April, May, June. May and June were 200. Vaccines first doses given Feb 1. Half vaxxed by April 25, 2021. pic.twitter.com/JeqiOc0GZh — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) November 14, 2023

Last month, Kirsch released the results of a survey he conducted of more than 10,000 readers, which he argued was more reliable than many data sets presented as authoritative because he made all his data public, and because all respondents were required to submit their names and contact information to be included. “[I]n my survey, each of the responses can be verified independently by a team of independent scientific adjudicators because I collected contact information for each of the respondents,” he said. “In this case, we can obtain medical records, detailed case histories, etc. for each of the respondents. Each death can be judged by a panel of qualified experts.”

“The survey clearly showed that the COVID vaccines have killed 3.5 times as many people as COVID,” he said.

“Analysis of the first 9,620 responses found 804 deaths from COVID and 2,830 deaths from the COVID vaccine. Those results were generated from a minimum of 108,000 people covered by the survey (some extended families were over 25 people and the survey didn’t track this, so the number of total family members covered by the survey is a lower bound),” Kirsch explained. “We also didn’t ask about the age of each family member as this would have made the survey unmanageable. We were primarily interested in simply the ratio of COVID deaths to vaccine deaths in the extended family (excluding the immediate household). The reason for excluding the immediate household is to reduce the bias effect since most of the respondents didn’t vaccinate themselves or their household. This is reflected in the lower ratio for the household statistics (and even then, the vaccines killed more people than COVID, which is astonishing).”

The public health establishment has been overwhelmingly averse to investigating problems with the COVID vaccines, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, yet concerns persist thanks to a large body of evidence affirming they carry significant health risks.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 36,501 deaths, 211,257 hospitalizations, 20,983 heart attacks, and 27,655 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of October 27, among other ailments. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers despite common insistence to the contrary.

Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

A 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS’s) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” On the problem of under-reporting, the VAERS website offers only that “more serious and unexpected medical events are probably more likely to be reported than minor ones” (emphasis added).

In 2021, Project Veritas shed light on some of the reasons for such under-reporting with undercover video from inside Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a facility run under HHS’s Indian Health Service program, in which emergency room physician Dr. Maria Gonzales laments that myocarditis cases go unreported “because they want to shove it under the mat,” and nurse Deanna Paris attests to seeing “a lot” of people who “got sick from the side effects” of the COVID shots, but “nobody” is reporting them to VAERS “because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing.”

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

In December 2022, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7%, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “Twenty-five percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published last December by the in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “Per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5-4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

In recent months, some schools, hospitals, and businesses have resumed mask mandates, citing rising cases from new COVID variants against which the government admits current vaccines may be ineffective. The news has prompted speculation as to whether a return to broader lockdowns is forthcoming.

President Joe Biden has announced he is seeking funding from Congress to develop new COVID vaccines for these variants, prompting fears of new mandates, similarly rushed development, and whether they would have similar problems as the shots developed under his predecessor.

