Male contestant wins ‘Miss Nevada USA’ competition, will now compete at the Miss USA nationals

June 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A man has won the “Miss Nevada USA” competition and will advance to the Miss USA nationals. He will become the first man to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

“Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas,” the Associated Press reported.

Enriquez is a “healthcare worker” and focuses on so-called LGBT health issues.

“Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one,” the winner wrote on Instagram. “My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride,” he said.

“In honor of pride month, and all of those who don’t get a chance to spread their colors,” Enriquez wrote on his Instagram page before the final rounds of the pageant.

The Miss USA competition should not be confused with the United States of America Pageants, which forbids men who dress as women to compete.

Those pageants also forbid participants who have “posed nude in film or print media.”

Earlier this year, an Oregon district judge upheld the right of the United States of America Pageants to only allow biological women to compete in their pageant, after a biological male who goes by the name of Anita Noelle Green sued them on grounds of discrimination after he was rejected on account of his being a man.