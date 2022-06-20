Male fertility drops ‘significantly’ in months following Pfizer’s COVID jab: study

The findings come after relentless reports from the mainstream media that the COVID injections have no detrimental effect upon male fertility.

(LifeSiteNews) – A new study has concluded that male fertility is reduced for several months following Pfizer’s COVID-19 injection.

An Israeli study co-authored by seven doctors and which has undergone full peer review took samples from sperm donors to find that 75 to 120 days following the injection male sperm concentration reduced by 15.4%, while sperm sperm motility decreased by 22.1%.

Published June 17, 2022, the study analyzed samples from 37 sperm donors – aged between 21 and 30 – starting prior to receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 shot and finishing some five months later. The time periods of the samples taken were:

T0: Prior to vaccination

T1: 15 – 45 days after vaccination

T2: 75 – 120 days after vaccination

T3: 150 or more after vaccination

The study wrote that while “no significant change” in sperm concentration or motility was found at T1 (15 to 45 days post injection), the sperm concentration was “significantly lower” in samples taken at testing period T2.

The T2 samples of sperm concentration were found to be “significantly lower due to decrease of -15.4%” than those prior to vaccination, wrote the authors.

This translated to an average reduction of 12 million/ml of sperm concentration during the T2 samples, compared to the pre-vaccination samples. An average reduction of 31.2 million motile sperm was also noted during the same time period.

READ: New documentary exposes World Health Organization’s vaccine sterilization campaign in Kenya

Notably, the authors did not say what the sperm concentration was prior to vaccination, but sought to allay fears by adding that a “recovery” was found in samples taken later in the T3 testing stage, although no detail was given at this point in the study about what the “recovery” consisted of.

An average reduction of 12 million/ml in sperm concentration in the 37 men is significant, given that the World Health Organization currently suggests that male fertility is considered normal if there are upwards of 15 million sperm per millilitre. Anything lower is considered unhealthy.

Further down in the study, more details were given about the reported “recovery” found in the samples taken during stage T3, which were conducted at “174.8 ± 26.8 days” or between nearly five to seven months after vaccination.

Contrary to the suggestion that the reduction in sperm concentration was reversed, the sperm concentration actually worsened as time went on, with the T3 testing samples being an average of 15.9% worse than the pre-vaccine tests. The total motile count in these tests was still 19.4% lower than the pre-vaccine tests, a very slight improvement compared to the T2 tests.

The study did not examine the effect of booster shots upon male fertility.

The authors concluded that “systemic immune response after BNT162b2 [Pfizer] vaccine is a reasonable cause for transient semen concentration and TMC decline,” but added that “Long-term prognosis remains good.”

They added that “while on first look, these results may seem concerning, from a clinical perspective they confirm previous reports regarding vaccines’ overall safety and reliability despite minor short-term side effects.”

Aware of the damage the study’s findings could do to vaccination promotion programs, the authors further added that “[s]ince misinformation about health related subjects represents a public health threat, our findings should support vaccinations programs.”

Such findings are not new to those who have been warning about the dangers posed by COVID-19 injections. Earlier this year, attorney Thomas Renz revealed whistleblower data about the shots from medics in the U.S. Armed Forces.

READ: US gov’t knows COVID shots do ‘egregious’ health damage and still ‘lie’ about their safety: attorney

Renz told LifeSiteNews that there was a 344% increase in male infertility in 2021, compared to the five-year average from 2016 through 2020.

Female infertility also rose significantly by 471% as did miscarriages at 279% compared to the previous five-year average.

Pfizer’s own trial data showed that male participants were instructed to refrain from having sexual intercourse, or to use condoms, while they were actively in the trial. The vaccine documentation itself noted that it had “not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, or impairment of male fertility.”

The instruction to abstain, or use a condom, was extended for 28 days after the last injection, to “eliminate reproductive safety risk.”

The new Israeli study will likely present a change in the mainstream reporting on the safety of COVID-19 injections. Reuters has consistently played down fears about issues for male fertility following an injection, writing only in April this year that “Claims that COVID-19 vaccination causes male infertility are still unsupported, experts told Reuters, despite recent social media posts reviving the longstanding allegation.”

