Male job seekers crash conference for women, non-binary tech workers

ORLANDO, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Employment-seeking men apparently decided to co-opt gender ideology for their own purposes last week, crashing a tech industry conference in Florida aimed at “women and non-binary” tech workers.

Tech industry news site Wired reported Monday that “droves of men” had “swamped” the Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC), an annual career confab run by India-based nonprofit AnitaB.org and held last week in Orlando, Florida.

Video footage of the event shows men in attendance standing in lines, talking with one another, and otherwise participating in the conference.

The allowance for so-called “non-binary” individuals to attend the event reportedly spurred a number of men to take advantage of gender ideology to gain entrance.

Cullen White, chief impact officer (CIO) at AnitaB, said that some of the men had “lied about [their] gender identity to register” for the event, Wired pointed out.

The event, which has been held every year for nearly three decades, is advertised as “the world’s largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists” and “The Way Forward in the tech industry.”

In a social media post responding to the incident, AnitaB said it had heard the “concerns around male participation.”

“This year at GHC, we have seen an increase in participation of self-identifying males,” the organization said on LinkedIn. “Because transparency is paramount to our mission, we track GHC attendee demographics year over year, the overall progress of our mission, and attendee experiences. Sharing that data publicly is critical to our mission.”

While the organization said it can’t prohibit men from attending for fear of violating federal law, it said that “[m]ale attendees, along with every attendee, Sponsor, Patron, Partner, and Staff member, are expected to uphold and embody a commitment to the mission.”

Responding directly to concerns expressed by one female attendee, AnitaB said that the male presence at the 2023 event “is not the experience you and the GHC community deserve, and changes WILL be made.”

The domination of spaces designed for females by opportunistic males is becoming increasingly common amid the rampant acceptance of gender ideology, which suggests that gender is fluid and that men can become women.

As LifeSiteNews has reported, male convicts who claim to be female are being housed in women’s prisons under the auspices of gender affirmation. Forty-seven percent of those male convicts in the U.S. are sex offenders, according to data retrieved from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons by the feminist lobby group Keep Prisons Single Sex.

Men and boys are also seizing a growing number of opportunities and wins from female athletic competitors as public schools, colleges, and national leagues have caved to transgender ideology.

Male athletes have earned headlines and outrage for crushing competition against females in a broad range of sports, including running, swimming, bicycling, skateboarding, weightlifting, and even mixed martial arts (MMA).

Some sports leagues have responded to pressure by barring participants from competing in categories that don’t correspond to their biological sex or creating new categories exclusively for gender-confused athletes.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers have also reacted by pushing forward legislation to protect girls’ and women’s sports and spaces.

