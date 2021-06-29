Male rapper who created ‘Satan Shoes’ wears dress comparing Catholicism to Nazism

June 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Lil Nas X, an openly homosexual rapper famous for promoting footwear containing a drop of human blood and called Satan Shoes, recently appeared at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards wearing a dress comparing Catholicism to National Socialism in Germany under Adolf Hitler.

The blue and white dress was designed by Andrea Grossi, a recent graduate of the Polimoda Fashion Institute in Florence, Italy. It features an open bust, suspenders, a corset waist, and a flaring skirt. Both the wearer and designer of the dress have donned the dress, which is covered with drawings of St. Peter’s Basilica, clergymen, and Nazi soldiers depicted within the Vatican. The words “Welcome to DeusLand” are emblazoned on several parts of the dress in white letters and encircled by white stars.

According to The Daily Wire, “Welcome to DeusLand” is the name of Grossi’s 2019 collection, which Grossi said he designed to “describe the Occident’s Chaos with parallelism between Nazism and church, ideologies that have led the populations for a long time in a wrong way.” The word “DeusLand” is a play on the word for Germany, “Deutschland,” but with “Deus,” the Latin word for God.

Lil Nas X has made headlines before for attacking the values of millions of believers in the United States. This March, the rapper partnered with custom shoe retailer MSCHF to produce what were called Satan Shoes. The 666 pairs of demon-themed black and red shoes flaunted an upside-down cross, a reference to Luke 10:18 (“I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven”), and the number 666. They also contained a drop of human blood.

Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF for using Nike’s shoes Air Max 97 to create the Satan Shoes, thus stealing the Nike trademark. MSCHF hasn’t sold any more shoes after the 666 pairs were sold out.

The rapper has released a music video celebrating his homosexuality with Satan in hell. The New York Times described the rapper as “cheerfully [rejoicing] in lust as a gay man.”

Unsurprisingly, Lil Nas X has been accused of corrupting children with Satanism and pornography. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh stated on Twitter: “[Lil Nas X] appeared on Sesame Street. Released a children’s book. This is a very intentional strategy. Lil Nas X has intentionally cultivated a following of children and is now pushing satanism and pornographic images on that same audience. He’s a predator.”