Male TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney named ‘Woman of the Year’ by LGBT magazine

(LifeSiteNews) – A man is “woman of the year” according to the United Kingdom-based Attitude magazine, which just bestowed the title upon gender-dysphoric celebrity Dylan Mulvnaey.

Attitude, which bills itself as the “best-selling gay magazine in the UK and Europe and the world’s biggest LGBTQ media brand,” gave the award to Mulvaney, an American “TikTok influencer,” this week as part of its “Attitude Awards,” sponsored by Virgin Atlantic airlines.

Dylan Mulvaney is our Woman of the Year, supported by @virginatlantic ✨

“Knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going.”

Order the #AttitudeAwards issue now ▶️ https://t.co/RCg08kjqhm pic.twitter.com/Kj0YS9vPcF — Attitude Magazine (@AttitudeMag) October 11, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney honored with ‘WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD.’ “I only publicly came out online 560 days ago.” “No matter how hard I try, or what I wear, or what I say or what surgeries I get I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those HATEFUL peoples standards.” pic.twitter.com/WwjdeYvxYq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 12, 2023

“I only publicly came out online 560 days ago,” Mulvaney said in his acceptance speech, during which he bemoaned the public scrutiny he has received for being falsely considered a woman by corporations, activists, and media entities. “No matter how hard I try or what I wear or what I say or what surgeries I get, I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those hateful people’s standards.”

“But as long as I have the queer community that sees me for my truth, I’m gonna be OK,” Mulvaney declared, saying he needed only to know that “community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood” in order to “keep going.”

Earlier this year, brewing company Anheuser-Busch came under fire for a promotional partnership between Mulvaney and its Bud Light brand, in which it congratulated him on “365 days of womanhood” with commemorative Bud Light cans bearing his face. The news sparked a substantial backlash against the brand and its owners, to the point that Bud Light fell out of the top 10 most popular beer brands in the United States and Anheuser-Busch sold off eight of its drink brands to a cannabis company.

Mulvaney also appeared in an ad for the Kate Spade New York brand’s spring line of women’s fashions, in which he tried on women’s clothes.

“There’s something deeply sad about a man who dresses as a woman while justifying his cross-dressing with a song about everyone having ‘bulges’ in their pants,” Sam Dorman wrote for LifeSiteNews in March. “But what’s perhaps even sadder is that those clothes, accessories, and unnatural hormone treatments are where ‘trans’ people find their joy. Similarly, same-sex couples – both on the right and the left – seem caught up in the modern, middle-class notion of what it means to be a human being. They want, for example, the type of wedding and home environment that opposite-sex couples have while discarding the spiritual and natural realities that underlie them.”

According to modern biology, sex is not a subjective sense of self but an objective scientific reality, established by an individual’s chromosomes from their earliest moments of existence and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics. For years, however, LGBT activists have worked to promote “gender fluidity,” the idea that sexual identity is separate from biology and discernible only by personal perception, across public education, libraries, health care, and cultural traditions such as beauty contests, school homecomings, and athletic competitions.

Critics say their efforts have yielded a wide array of harms, both to the physical and mental health of gender-confused individuals themselves as well as to the rights, health, and safety of those who disagree, such as girls and women forced to share intimate facilities with males, female athletes forced to compete against biological males with natural physical advantages, and individuals forced to affirm false sexual identities in violation of their consciences, their understanding of scientific fact, and/or in the case of religious Americans, their belief in Genesis 1:27, which teaches that God created both sexes in His image.

