Malta police add LGBT rainbow to coat of arms beside motto ‘Lord, guide us’ for ‘Pride’ month

FLORIANA, Malta, September 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The police force of the predominantly Catholic country of Malta added the pro-homosexual rainbow to its coat of arms this September to mark “Pride” month.

Malta Police Force added the rainbow to the right of its insignia, which bears the Latin motto: “Domine, dirige nos,” or, “Lord, guide us.”

Police with Pride - supporting pride month in #malta ����‍♂️�������� Posted by The Malta Police Force on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The force unveiled the pro-LGBTQ version of its emblem in a September 2 Facebook post with the explanation: “Policing with Pride — supporting Pride Month in #malta.”

The “gaying” of Malta’s police is not surprising given that, when it comes to homosexuality, the Mediterranean island nation has long gone the way of Catholic countries such as Ireland and adopted laws directly opposed to its traditional faith.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered” and that the homosexual inclination itself is “objectively disordered.”

In 2016, Malta became the first European nation to ban counselling to help an individual overcome or deal with unwanted same-sex attraction. Those convicted of violating the Affirmation of Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Gender Expression Bill can be sentenced to up to five months in jail.

In July 2017, three years after Malta legalized same-sex civil unions, its parliament passed a law on a whipped vote to allow two men or two women to call their homosexual relationship a “marriage.”

The bill legalized homosexual “marriage” by replacing the words “husband” and “wife” in the Marriage Act and other related laws with the gender-neutral word “spouse.” The words “mother” and “father” were likewise replaced by “parent.”

“The object of this Bill is to modernise the institution of marriage and ensure that all consenting, adult couples have the legal right to enter into marriage,” stated the legislation.

Moreover, two months earlier, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of the Malta archdiocese criticized as “propaganda” an advertisement by the lay group Maltese Catholics United for the Faith which defended marriage and denounced same-sex “marriage” as unnatural.

Formerly the Vatican’s chief prosecutor of clerical sexual abuse, Scicluna also lends tacit support to Drachma LGBTI — a group campaigning for the Catholic Church to accept homosexual “marriage,” sodomy, and adoption of children by same-sex couples — by allowing it to operate freely though unofficially in his archdiocese.

In 2014, the Toronto-born archbishop presided at a Eucharistic celebration organized by Drachma LGBTI that was aimed at ending “homophobia.”

In 2013, the Malta archdiocesan website posted a report of Drachma LGBTI presenting Scicluna with the group’s newly published pro-homosexual book titled “Our Children.” The archbishop called the book a “tool to help parents of LGBTI children.”

But despite its capitulation on homosexuality, Malta remains one of the few countries in Europe where the child in the womb is legally protected.

“The deliberate killing of unborn children in their mother’s womb by abortion in any form is illegal in Malta, as is homicide,” Maltese pro-life activist Dr. Miriam Sciberras told LifeSite’s Jonathan Van Maren in June.

However, national and global abortion advocates abetted by media are lobbying Malta relentlessly to decriminalize abortion, she warned.

“We face intense media pressure that markets abortion as a basic choice that needs to be available to women,” Sciberras said.

Moreover, Maltese Members of the European Parliament and “government representatives working at EU level” are also under pressure to accept abortion, “especially with EU-level policies, as abortion is now almost always included with sexual and reproductive health,” she said.

“World-wide, we are in desperate need of politicians who will courageously defend life without compromise,” Sciberras told Van Maren.

“The international community needs to appreciate and acknowledge that there are still countries that are pro-life sanctuaries. These countries are under attack as pan-global giants and pro-abortion lobbies set their eyes on making them a conquest,” she said, referring to the sitiontions in Ireland, Argentina and Gibraltar.

“A unified front in the face of this onslaught is critical and could be a starting point to turning things around if we support and learn from each other.”

Note: LifeSite’s Pete Baklinski contributed to this article.

