Mamdani announces new clinics to offer ‘reproductive care’ to young people

New York City’s government is launching two new centers to offer young people so-called ‘reproductive care,’ a term that commonly refers to abortion, birth control, and ‘gender transitions.’

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration announced new facilities to offer teens and young adults “comprehensive” health care, including “reproductive care” – the premier euphemism for abortion.

According to a January 22 press release, the city is partnering with NYC Health + Hospitals and MetroPlusHealth to start two new clinics at NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull and Queens. These centers are aimed at young people ages 16 to-25 to ensure they continue seeing medical practitioners once they age out of pediatrics, particularly regarding mental disorders.

The initiative will be supported with $4 million from MetroPlusHealth; additional funding details were not shared.

“If we want young New Yorkers to chase their dreams here, we have to make it clear that their struggles are not just their own,” Mamdani said. “Access to consistent, high-quality health care is not optional — it’s essential, and our city is showing that.”

“Services include coordination for mental health, physical health, reproductive care, and preventive services tailored to youth,” the announcement says. The document contains no elaboration on “reproductive care,” but the term is commonly defined to encompass abortion, contraception, birth control, and in some cases even “gender reassignment.”

Further, Mamdani has made clear he intends to support abortion-on-demand to the fullest possible extent, using the Big Apple’s overwhelming left-wing control and a like-minded environment in Albany to make abortion widely available within their borders to compensate for the restrictions of other states.

Elected last November in a race that generated significant national interest and unconventional allies, the former New York state assemblyman sparked panic for the city’s future given his self-identification as a “democratic socialist” and his closeness to radical Islamist organizations and groups, prompting even many Republicans and conservatives to pull for left-wing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, largely dismissing any hope for GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa, who lagged behind both in the polls.

Since his election, Mamdani has shown no signs of moderating on any of his socialist ideas or far-left agenda. As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, Mamdani has threatened to put crisis pregnancy centers out of business, pledging on the campaign trail to “enforce Local Law 17, which protects New Yorkers from false information spread by Crisis Pregnancy Centers, including lies about abortion safety and medications” (which historically means true information that the abortion lobby dislikes), and, according to Planned Parenthood’s statement endorsing him, “confronting private health care institutions” that have refused to provide” so-called “gender transition” procedures.

The mayor-elect also favors effectively unlimited abortion and, per Planned Parenthood, “doubling funding for both New York City’s Abortion Access Hub and the New York Abortion Access Fund (NYAAF),” all but ensuring more mothers will ultimately have their babies destroyed rather than give them a chance through pregnancy centers.

“New York City must be a refuge for (so-called) LGBTQIA+ people, but private institutions in our own city have already started capitulating to Trump’s assault on trans rights” (i.e., “gender transitions”), Mamdani also said in an election-day interview. “Meanwhile, the cost-of-living crisis confronting working class people across the city hits the (so-called) LGBTQIA+ community particularly hard, with higher rates of unemployment and homelessness than the rest of the city.”

