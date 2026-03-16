Mamdani appoints ‘transgender’ attorney to lead New York City’s new office of LGBT affairs

The socialist mayor boasted that 'with Taylor Brown as Director of the new Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, the city's queer community will not only be celebrated, but protected at every turn.'

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) – Socialist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Friday the creation of a dedicated “Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs” to be helmed by a gender-confused man who dresses and identifies as a woman.

Per a city government press release, the new office will manage “initiatives across city agencies that serve LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers,” including the establishment of LGBT community “liaisons,” nondiscrimination measures, legal resources for LGBT “sanctuary protections,” and support for individuals and families “fleeing anti-LGBTQIA+ oppression.”

The office’s first director will be “trans woman” Taylor Brown, current New York state Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Rights Bureau and formerly an attorney with the LGBT firm Lambda Legal and the far-left American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU’s) LGBTQ+ & HIV Project. The announcement touts Brown’s status as the “first transgender person to lead a City office or agency and the highest-ranking transgender person in the history of New York City government.”

“New York City is proud of its LGBTQIA+ community and will refuse to deny healthcare, safety or dignity to anyone on the basis of their identity,” Mamdani said. “With Taylor Brown as Director of the new Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, the city’s queer community will not only be celebrated, but protected at every turn.”

“New York has given me everything — life-saving health care, education, a home, a career, my chosen family, and a life of purpose. I am so proud to serve this city as the inaugural Director of the Mayor’s Office for LGBTQIA+ Affairs. I will work every day to ensure that the doors of New York City remain open to all and to continue New York City’s legacy as a beacon of opportunity and hope for those who have been ignored, discriminated against, and intentionally excluded,” Brown declared. “I look forward to working across agencies to ensure that we are protecting the LGBTQIA+ community from hostile actors that do not share New York City’s values. Thank you to Mayor Mamdani, Deputy Mayor Su, and Commissioner Attah-Mensah, whom I look forward to working alongside, for this extraordinary opportunity to serve the people of New York.”

The move continues Mamdani’s emphasis on government of, by, and for the far left. Elected last November in a race that generated significant national interest and unconventional allies, the former New York state assemblyman sparked panic for the city’s future given his self-identification as a “democratic socialist” and his closeness to radical Islamist organizations and groups, prompting even many Republicans and conservatives to pull for left-wing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, largely dismissing any hope for GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa, who lagged behind both in the polls.

Since his election, Mamdani has shown no signs of moderating on any of his socialist ideas or far-left agenda. As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, Mamdani has threatened to put crisis pregnancy centers out of business, pledging on the campaign trail to “enforce Local Law 17, which protects New Yorkers from false information spread by Crisis Pregnancy Centers, including lies about abortion safety and medications” (which historically means true information that the abortion lobby dislikes), and, according to Planned Parenthood’s statement endorsing him, “confronting private health care institutions” that have refused to provide” so-called “gender transition” procedures.

Last month, Mamdani joined with far-left U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a Spanish-language advertisement informing illegal immigrants residing in the Big Apple that they were eligible for taxpayer-subsidized daycare.

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