Mamdani wipes Little Italy off his ‘immigrant enclave’ map, outraging New Yorkers

(LifeSiteNews) — Muslim Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani infuriated ethnic Christians and Jews living in the Big Apple after he published an “immigrant enclave map” that included Little Palestine, Little Yemen, Little Senegal, Little Pakistan, and Little Egypt but somehow left off Little Italy and Irish, Puerto Rican, and Jewish neighborhoods.

“You cannot tell the story of immigrant New York while airbrushing out one of the city’s most recognizable and historically significant immigrant communities,” the City Council’s Italian Caucus said in a statement, according to the New York Post, adding that omitting Little Italy is “incomplete at best and insulting at worst.”

“Italian‑Americans are not a footnote in the history of New York,” the caucus members declared. “We are one of the city’s foundational immigrant communities, and our neighborhoods, churches, small businesses, feast traditions, civic institutions, and family networks helped build modern New York.”

Little Italy “has been there since the 1800s and helped build the city,” noted an X post by Clown World that included a graphic of the disastrous map.

NYC Mayor Mamdani released an official map of immigrant neighborhoods in New York City and somehow managed to include Little Palestine, Little Yemen, Little Senegal and Little Egypt but left out Little Italy entirely. The neighborhood that has been there since the 1800s and… pic.twitter.com/xDcDOibx7P — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 9, 2026

A series of man on the street video interviews posted by The Free Press (FP) gave an idea of how offensive Mandami’s map is to Italian-Americans who live and work in Little Italy.

“Mayor Mamdani, I give you a year. You are not a New Yorker. You have no clue,” one man told FP journalist Isabella Redjai. “I don’t consider you to be my mayor.”

“I think it’s disgraceful for what he’s doing,” another said. “He’s not fair to the Jewish people, he’s not fair to the Irish people, and now he hates the Italians.”

Mayor Mamdani released his map of New York City’s “immigrant enclaves.” Except, he forgot a few spots. Little Italy—one of the oldest immigrant communities in New York City—didn’t make the cut. Here’s what the Italian-Americans whose families have been a part of Little Italy’s… pic.twitter.com/gvSTfIDQ9P — The Free Press (@TheFP) July 9, 2026

“The Italians, Jews, Irish, Greeks, Puerto Ricans and all other real New Yorkers are slowly forming old school pact to save NYC,” commentator Dave Rubin noted.

The Italians, Jews, Irish, Greeks, Puerto Ricans and all other real New Yorkers are slowly forming old school pact to save NYC… https://t.co/t6HG6RdNjc — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 10, 2026

“Forgive my language but I have had enough of these lying lefty pigs to Zohran Mamdani,” conservative Hollywood actor Robert Davi wrote.

Davi explained in a powerful video message that he bears no ill will to any race, and that his message is “a rant against Zohran Mamdani and his leftist, Marxist, communist ways.”

“Go back to where you were born Mandami. You don’t belong in America,” Davi declared. “Go back where you belong, and go run for office there.” He advised Democrat Muslim U.S. House member Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to do the same.

“Assimilate, or get out,” he demanded. And from there Davi’s words became more explicit, more colorful — too colorful for LifeSiteNews to print — in his advice to the New York City mayor.

As he wound up his rant, Davi called Mamdani a “jerk” for what he did “to the Catholic Church by snubbing the Archbishop.”

Forgive my language but i have had enough of these lying lefty pigs to Zohran Mamdani pic.twitter.com/65iRpPBhtc — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) July 10, 2026

Share









