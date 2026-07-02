Man arrested with two flamethrowers, 500+ rounds of ammo outside church

Police on Sunday disarmed and arrested a camouflaged man who brought an arsenal to a North Carolina church.

HIGH POINT, North Carolina (LifeSiteNews) — A man who misrepresented himself as law enforcement has been arrested for bringing an arsenal to a North Carolina church, including two flamethrowers.

Police1 reports that police were called to Wesley Memorial Church in High Point over the weekend to handle an armed, camouflaged man sitting in his truck in the parking lot.

An off-duty police officer in attendance first confronted the man, 44-year-old William S. Milliken III, who falsely represented himself as a police officer at the Methodist church to enforce a smoking violation. More officers arrived shortly, and disarmed and arrested Milliken.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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