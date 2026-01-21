Man desecrates altar, Blessed Sacrament inside St. Peter’s Basilica

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — A man desecrated the altar of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in St. Peter’s Basilica, prompting an immediate rite of reparation.

On Saturday, an unidentified man climbed onto the altar of the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament inside St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City and violently threw candlesticks, the monstrance, and the altar cross to the ground in front of worshippers gathered for prayer, an act considered particularly serious because the Blessed Sacrament was exposed for perpetual adoration. Authorities carried out an immediate penitential rite of reparation in accordance with canon law.

“A rite of reparation was celebrated immediately after the profanation,” a witness told journalist Nico Spuntoni. However, security tried to cover up what had happened.

The man reportedly managed to reach the altar and knock down the liturgical furnishings before being stopped. The Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament is one of the most sensitive areas of the basilica, as it is reserved for Eucharistic adoration during daytime hours, meaning that the consecrated Host is exposed.

Spuntoni confirmed to LifeSiteNews that, according to the witness, the incident would have taken place in the early afternoon. Although there is no certainty on this point and authorities are evasive on the issue, it is highly likely that the desecration occurred while the Blessed Sacrament was exposed. According to the adoration schedule published on the website of St. Peter’s Basilica, on Saturdays adoration is uninterrupted until the Eucharistic blessing at 6:45 p.m.

Under the Code of Canon Law, when a sacred place or altar is gravely violated, the celebration of the liturgy is not permitted until a penitential rite of reparation has been performed (see can. 1211). The witness cited by Spuntoni stated that this rite was celebrated immediately following the incident, restoring the chapel for worship.

The January 17 profanation follows a series of desecrations that have occurred inside St. Peter’s Basilica in recent times. On June 1, 2023, a naked man climbed onto the Altar of the Confession inside the basilica and shouted a pro-Ukraine message.

On February 7, 2025, a Romanian citizen climbed onto the same altar, threw candlesticks to the ground and removed the altar cloth. On that occasion, however, no penitential rite was carried out.

On October 10, 2025, another drunk man carried out what was described as a grave profanation at the same altar by stripping naked and urinating in front of those present. As for this most serious case, Silere non possum reported that an immediate rite of reparation was not initially planned. According to the same source, direct intervention by Pope Leo XIV was required in order for Cardinal Mauro Gambetti to celebrate a reparatory rite without delay.

Multiple witnesses to these acts of vandalism have stated that, on several occasions, members of the Vatican staff known as sampietrini and officers of the Vatican Gendarmerie instructed people present, including tourists, to delete videos recorded on their mobile phones and to remain silent. Despite these instructions, information about these incidents have circulated online.

Outside St. Peter’s Basilica, security is provided by the Italian State Police, which maintains a constant presence in St. Peter’s Square. Inside the basilica, security falls under Vatican jurisdiction. In recent years, security in St. Peter’s appears to have been significantly reduced. According to reports carried out over the years by Silere non possum, the responsibility would lie with “an incompetent and nepotistic management of resources: many sampietrini have been removed from the Basilica and reassigned to office positions within the Fabric of Saint Peter.”

Responsibility for the internal governance of St. Peter’s Basilica lies with Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, an Italian Conventual Franciscan. He serves as archpriest of the Papal Basilica of St. Peter, vicar general of the Pope for Vatican City State, and president of the Fabric of St. Peter. Gambetti was created cardinal by Pope Francis in 2020.

Gambetti has been at the center of several controversies. Since 2023, following the implementation of Pope Francis’s motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, he has not permitted participants in the annual traditional pilgrimage Summorum Pontificum to celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica, allowing only a brief liturgical service instead.

