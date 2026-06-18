Man explains why he ripped cross from blasphemous Last Supper parade float

Several people dressed in sacrilegious costumes sought to blaspheme Our Lord and the Last Supper in Denmark, one of many recent incidents of public blasphemy in Europe.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Christian man who went viral for ripping a cross that was about to be used to mock the Last Supper during a parade at a Danish carnival earlier this month explained on social media that he did so to stop this blatant mockery of Our Lord.

The unidentified man explained that while attending a carnival in Denmark, which appears to have been the annual Aalborg Carnival, he noticed several people dressed as Our Lord Jesus Christ and openly mocking Him. Later on, he noticed a large cross and, upon closer inspection, saw a group of men dressed as Our Lord and His Apostles who were carrying a dinner table and other supplies and, realizing they were about to mock the Last Supper, he stepped in and ripped off the cross before it could be used for blasphemy.

“Giga Chad” speaks out after ripping down the cross at a blasphemous parade. He saw the mockery and acted. One Christian stood up. Now the world is listening. pic.twitter.com/G8yS6uzmFy — Sign of the Cross (@CatholicSOTC) June 18, 2026

“I instantly knew they were mocking the Last Supper of Christ, so I walked over there, broke their cross, and left with it,” he said in the video. “Now you can call me a ‘loser’ or all these names and say that ‘it’s not that deep,’ but if this (were) any other religion being publicly made fun of like that, no one would accept it, and even the non-believers would think that it’s wrong. So I would rather be hated for standing up for the truth than being accepted and staying silent.”

Giga Chad tears down cross about to be desecrated at LGBT “Last Supper” mockery.

The blasphemers froze. One act of courage. Do you support him? pic.twitter.com/oJft3GTz7Y — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) June 8, 2026

“The reason why people are so comfortable mocking Christianity is because it’s not even seen as sacred anymore. It’s become something that people think is okay to make fun of and mock and disrespect,” he added. “And that’s because us Christians have become so weak that we don’t dare stand up for what we believe in, we are so afraid of being judged by others, when all you should really care about is being judged by Him.”

In recent years, blasphemous displays mocking Our Lord have become prevalent in Europe and across the world. Earlier this month, historic Paris churches hosted blasphemous exhibits inspired by the occult as part of a festival under the direction of LGBT activist Barbara Butch. Six brave Catholics peacefully protesting this blasphemy were arrested.

READ: Archdiocese of Paris allows occult-inspired exhibits in church, police beat outraged Catholics

Butch was infamously at the center of a sacrilegious parody of the Last Supper during the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, provoking international criticism and widespread accusations of blasphemy.

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