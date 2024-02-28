Man convicted of ‘hate crime’ for killing gender-confused male sexual partner

(LifeSiteNews) — A man who had a sexual relationship with a man became the first person convicted for a so-called “gender identity”-based “hate crime” under a pro-LGBT federal law.

A federal jury convicted Daqua Lameek Ritter of killing a gender-confused man named “Dime Doe” to cover up their sexual relationship.

The jury found Ritter “guilty of all charges in the indictment, which included one hate crime count, one federal firearms count, and one obstruction count,” according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

The DOJ made sure to lean heavily into LGBT identity politics in announcing the conviction.

“Acts of violence against LGBTQI+ people [sic], including transgender women [sic] of color like Dime Doe, are on the rise and have no place in our society,” Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer stated. “The Justice Department takes seriously all bias-motivated acts of violence and will not hesitate to hold accountable those who commit them. No one should have to live in fear of deadly violence because of who they are.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke also made sure to mention Doe’s self-identification as a woman, proclaiming that so-called “black trans live matter.”

“The jury’s verdict sends a clear message: Black trans lives matter, bias-motivated violence will not be tolerated, and perpetrators of hate crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Clarke stated, adding “this defendant is the first to be found guilty by trial verdict for a hate crime motivated by gender identity under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.”

President Barack Obama signed Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009.

“Evidence presented at trial showed that Ritter was upset that rumors about his sexual relationship with Dime Doe were out in the community. On Aug. 4, 2019, the defendant lured Doe to a remote area in Allendale, South Carolina, and shot her three times in the head,” the DOJ reported, falsely referring to Doe as a female.

The death highlights a problem with talking points from activists and the media who attempt to blame crimes against homosexual or gender-confused individuals on conservatives – much violence against LGBT-identifying people comes from other such individuals.

Gender-confused people “experience a dramatically higher prevalence of [sexual partner violence] victimization compared with [non-gender-confused] individuals,” an article in the American Journal of Public Health concluded.

The pro-LGBT Williams Institute at the University of California Los Angeles acknowledged that only nine percent of crimes against homosexual or gender-confused people qualify as so-called “hate crimes.”

A prominent example is the Club Q shooter, who identified as “nonbinary.” Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to “bias-motivated” crimes, which is the same as a “hate crime” charge. Aldrich “pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted murder,” in connection to the 2022 shooting at the LGBT club in Colorado, CNN reported.

Joshua Vallum was the first person to plead guilty to a federal “gender identity”-related “hate crime.” He, like Ritter, killed his sexual partner.

