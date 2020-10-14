WATCH: Man who left LGBT lifestyle says he’ll be jailed under new Canadian law for telling story

TORONTO, October 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian man who has struggled with unwanted same-sex attractions and transgender inclinations is pleading with the Trudeau Liberals not to criminalize therapy that helps minors deal with the same struggles he did.

“The reason it took me so long to make this video was because I think I had to adjust to the shock that it would possibly be illegal for my own story to be shared,” Hudson Byblow, an internationally renowned Catholic teacher, speaker and member of Courage International, says in a video message to Members of Parliament (MPs).

“I’m a person who has same-sex attractions and transgender inclinations, both being part of my story, and I have spent a lot of time sharing my story of finding peace and joy outside of that mindset, regardless of wherever my attractions were,” added Byblow, a 39-year-old who lives in Saskatchewan.

“I have a voice, and the moment that it’s going to get suppressed, it’s like, what does that say about our country? True North strong and free?”

Byblow’s video is the fifth in a series co-produced by Campaign Life Coalition, Canada’s national pro-life, pro-family political lobbying group and LifeSiteNews, in which individuals relate how they were helped in dealing with unwanted same-sex attraction or gender confusion.

They all urge Canada’s MPs not to pass Bill 8 — reintroduced by the Liberals in October as Bill C-6.

The sweeping bill adds five new offences to the Criminal Code: causing a minor — defined as under age 18 — to undergo conversion therapy; removing a minor from Canada to undergo conversion therapy abroad; causing a person to undergo conversion therapy against his will; profiting from providing conversion therapy; and advertising an offer to provide conversion therapy.

The first three offences are punishable by up to five years in prison, the last two by up to two years in prison.

The bill defines “conversion therapy” as any “practice, treatment or service designed to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender, or to repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behaviour.”

Bill C-6 notes: “For greater certainty, this definition does not include a practice, treatment or service that relates to a person’s gender transition; or to a person’s exploration of their identity or to its development.”

His story “too hot for the law”

However, if the bill passes, “then I guess I’m just going to have to go to jail for sharing my story. And…I’ll have the Canadian lawmakers to thank for that,” Byblow says in his message to MPs.

“I don’t want that to happen, obviously, but …what does that leave a person to do, right? It leaves a person hide – hide because their story is too hot for the law.”

In an extended interview with Grandin Media in 2018, Byblow related his journey from a troubled youth ensnared in homosexual pornography and transgenderism to a practicing Catholic who has found the joy of living a chaste life.

He said he is now a member of Courage International, a Catholic apostolate for men and women who experience same-sex attractions and want to live according to the teaching of the Catholic Church.

“I asked myself ‘Am I a sexuality with a person or am I a person with a sexuality?’ For me that was like ‘Boom!’. I can’t, as a matter of self-honesty, call myself a straight person or a gay person or a trans person. I have to call myself a person. My personhood is my first ingredient, so to speak,” Byblow related then.

“It’s important that this topic not be reduced to mere behaviour management. This is about real people with real hearts, but also real choices to choose to live chastely or not,” he added.

“But I know that I never could have conscientiously chosen to live chastely unless I had first come to see the joy of it myself from others,” Byblow told Grandin Media.

“We never know what God can do. Sometimes He lets us carry a cross of experiencing something we would rather not experience. It’s up to us to take up that cross and follow Him anyway.”

Ideas will “become hate”: Byblow

In his message to MPs, Byblow urged them not to “kowtow to the demands” of “extreme activists” and described the “LGBTQ pride movement” is “a religion in itself” and an “opposing ideology.”

“I’ve had activists tell me over coffee… to say something, like, anything short of absolute affirmation is a form of hate,” he said.

“And that’s what I’m really worried about, is that so that makes ideas that broaden the narrative a form of hate. And of course, …if our laws kind of kowtow to the demands of these…I would say, extreme activists, then ideas become hate.”

If that happens, “some spiteful people” will have the ability to “hamstring anybody who believes something differently,” Byblow said.

“To me, that makes the LGTBQ pride movement, or the activist movement, nothing short of a religion in and of itself, and now we’re talking about opposing ideologies.”

Canadians are free to express ideas that dissent from the mainstream narrative in other areas, but not when it comes to same-sex and transgender inclinations, he said.

However, “these are ideas that brought me freedom, and have brought lots of other people freedom too, he said. “I have walked away from the LGTBQ mindset and have found a new life – I have found a way to find peace and joy.”

Media refuses to tell stories like these

According to Byblow’s website, he speaks in the USA and Canada “about human sexuality, in accordance with Pope JPII’s Theology of the Body, in a way that is engaging, unifying, and personalized.” He has also consulted for Catholic Answers, LifeTeen, and Courage International,” and has been published in the Chastity Project, National Catholic Register, Ascension Press, One Peter Five, CRISIS Magazine, and Catholic World Report.

Campaign Life’s director of political operations Jack Fonseca said the videos are essential to counteract the media’s misleading portrayal of “conversion” therapy.

“The biased Liberal media has been pumping out story after story, column after column, to falsely vilify effective and helpful counselling supports for people who struggle with unwanted gender confusion or same-sex attraction,” he told LifeSiteNews.

“It won’t report on people like Hudson and the others in our video series who can testify to the personal experience of finding healing for therapy and/or spiritual counselling to walk away from an LGBT lifestyle.”

Fonseca urged all pro-family Canadians to send their MP a link to Byblow’s message, as well as to the other videos in the series.

“The more people who share these videos with their MP, the more likely the lawmaker will watch it and take the message to heart.”

To find out who your MP is and contact information, go to the Campaign Life Coalition website here.