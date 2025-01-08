Man who plotted to kill Justice Kavanaugh wanted to protect Roe v. Wade: court document

‘I was under the delusion that I could make the world a better place by killing him,’ the would-be assassin of Brett Kavanaugh said, according to a recently released court filing.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new court filing confirmed that the young man who plotted to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was motivated by the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision and sought to prevent the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, posted to X on Saturday a copy of a federal court document containing the admission by Nicholas Roske, who called the police on himself outside of Kavanaugh’s home in 2022 before following through with an assassination attempt.

The court filing shows that, asked why he came to Maryland in 2022, Roske replied, “My plan was to kill Mr. Kavanaugh and then myself.”

He went on to explain, referring to the leaked Dobbs decision, “I’ve been suicidal for a long time, and when I saw that the (sic) leaked draft, it made me upset and then it made me want to — I don’t know. I was under the — I was under the delusion that I could make the world a better place by killing him.”

According to an affidavit from an FBI special agent in support of the charges, in the early morning of June 8, 2022, Roske arrived outside Kavanaugh’s home carrying a Glock-17 pistol, saw deputy U.S. Marshals stationed nearby, and proceeded to walk down the street. He texted his sister and told her of his plans, and she convinced him to call 9-1-1 and turn himself in.

It has been further revealed that beforehand, Roske wrote in online forums, “Im (sic) gonna stop roe v wade from being overturned” and that he was going to “Remove some people from the supreme court,” according to The Washington Post.

Roske has since been charged with attempted murder of a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and has pleaded not guilty.

Fitton remarked on X, “The Biden-Garland Justice Department has slow-walked the prosecution of Roske’s attempted murder of Kavanaugh (and his family) — it has been nearly 3 years since Roske was arrested near Kavanaugh’s home!”

“This should remove all doubt that Merrick Garland is a complete and colossal failure,” commented a self-described “Alaska conservative woman” on X. “Why has the DOJ been slow-walking this case? It’s been 3 years. Yet somehow they managed to speed-walk the Trump cases.”

Fitton further pointed to the Biden DOJ’s permissiveness toward illegal pro-abortion activity: “Biden and Garland endorsed and allowed ILLEGAL protests outside HOMES of Supreme Court justices!” he added.

Share











