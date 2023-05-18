Man who told LifeSite about entering Capitol building on January 6 is convicted of 7 charges

Christian patriot Leo Kelly, who was featured in a viral LifeSite video after the riot in 2021, has been convicted of ‘obstructing an official proceeding’ and six other charges.

(LifeSiteNews) – Leo Kelly, a Christian man from Iowa who was interviewed by LifeSiteNews just hours after his presence in the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 disturbance, has been convicted of seven related charges by a federal jury in Washington, D.C.

The verdict was issued on May 9, according to a report from The Des Moines Register, finding the 37-year-old tech executive guilty of obstructing an official proceeding along with “six other charges including: entering a restricted building, parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, two counts of disorderly conduct and two for entering certain parts of the Capitol.”

The obstruction charge is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, though “sentencing guidelines will likely recommend a shorter amount of time,” the outlet opined reporting another Iowa man convicted of the same violation was given a five-year term.

After his entrance into the U.S. Capitol that day with large crowds, many of whom were encouraged to enter by Capitol police, Kelly found his way to the Senate chamber and was present when “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley offered a public prayer of thanksgiving for the police, some of whom famously escorted him to that location.

Just hours after being present in the building for 30 to 60 minutes, Kelly gave an interview to LifeSiteNews video producer Jim Hale where he related his desire to “make our voices heard on the floor of the Senate,” but also described feeling “conflicted” about whether or not he did something wrong.

With a majority of likely U.S. voters, Kelly had concluded that cheating affected the outcome of the very high-stakes 2020 presidential election and felt the people were put in a place where there were few options for justice.

“We’ve been betrayed by Congress. We’ve been betrayed by the judicial branch. We’ve been betrayed by our local governments, our mayors and everything. What are we supposed to do?” he asked.

“Maybe we shouldn’t have [gone into the Capitol], but you come to the end of your rope,” Kelly said at the time. “And you get swept up in a movement and there’s a bunch of people running and doing this, and all of a sudden it’s not the logical mind that’s working anymore, you’re just reacting to things.”

Under such conditions, sociologists will explain that principles of crowd psychology are predictable and begin to influence personal conduct due to the perception of a “universality of behavior” resulting in a perceived loss of individual responsibility.

And with such behavior being predictable, there is also plenty of evidence that the events of that day were orchestrated by federal agencies as a means of entrapping Trump supporters and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law for disbelieving the results of the 2020 election.

A documentary produced by The Epoch Times last year provides further analysis from multiple experts uncovering a deliberate plan by federal authorities to violently provoke the massive crowd into behaviors that would allow police officers to use disproportionate (and even criminal) force with an ability to make widespread arrests.

“Flagrant” crimes committed by police that day included murder, assault “with intent to do great bodily harm,” and premeditated entrapment on a massive scale.

Despite an aggressive Democrat and corporate media narrative that continues to characterize the protest as a “violent insurrection” and an attack on the American system, comparable with 911 and the bombing of Pearl Harbor, at least one poll indicates the U.S. citizens are not buying it.

In February, Rasmussen found that 61% of voters, including 57% of Democrats, believe it is at least likely “undercover government agents helped provoke the Capitol riot.”

Kelly is just one of hundreds of Trump supporters that have been relentlessly targeted by Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice, with hundreds being subjected to pretrial solitary confinement, the denial of bail and the constitutional right of a speedy trial.

American Greatness journalist Julie Kelly (no relation) has been sounding the alarm regarding such mistreatment, calling it a “political persecution against Trump supporters … who did nothing more than allegedly trespass on public property.”

She went on to characterize the January 6 event as “the biggest fraud [ever] perpetrated on the American people,” which was “all by design.”

In Leo Kelly’s interview with Hale, he reflected on how Chansley “just consecrated [the Senate chamber] to Jesus” in his public prayer, saying “that to me was the ultimate statement of where we are in this movement … we appeal to heaven because we as individuals are powerless.”

Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18. Until then, he will remain released from jail on his own recognizance.

During a CNN town hall last week, former President Donald Trump said he expects to pardon “a large portion” of the January 6 convicts should he be reelected in 2024. Other reports indicate top challenger Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has spoken publicly in favor of the Jan. 6 federal probe and ignored pleas for help by many of his citizens who have been targeted by the FBI.

While DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination next week, a Wednesday Rasmussen poll shows Trump is currently leading the entire field of challengers by 45 points.

