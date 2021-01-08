Mandatory jab coming? Biden to use ‘federal leadership’ to ‘accelerate’ COVID vaccination

January 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Joe Biden said this week that his administration would explore “all possible avenues” to “accelerate” the U.S. population receiving the COVID vaccine, including bringing in the strong arm of the federal government.

Biden and his running-mate Kamala Harris met on Tuesday with members of their COVID team. They were updated, according to a press release about the event, on the “escalating number of COVID cases and the emergence of the new strain of the virus in the US.”

The team briefed Biden and Harris on “plans to enhance and accelerate vaccinations” after the two of them are sworn in on January 20.

“A number of options were discussed, and the president-elect directed the team to explore all possible avenues — particularly increasing federal leadership — to accelerate getting the U.S. population vaccinated,” Biden’s press release stated.

At the event were COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director-designate Dr. Rochelle Walensky, COVID-19 Deputy Coordinator Natalie Quillian, COVID-19 Vaccinations Coordinator Bechara Choucair, and the co-chairs of Biden’s COVID-19 transition task force — former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, incoming Health Equity Task Force Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, and U.S. Surgeon General-nominee Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Many qualified doctors and researchers along with other experts are warning people, however, not to take the vaccine for various reasons. These include the vaccines’ rushed development, their lack of normal testing, their largely experimental nature, their use of aborted fetal cell lines either in production or testing, the high number of adverse reactions, and the standard medical doctrine that you don’t vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease.

A healthy 41-year-old Portuguese health care worker and mother-of-two died two days after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Sonia Acevedo experienced what her family called “sudden death” on New Year’s Day following her vaccination which happened on December 30th.

Even frontline workers in hospitals and nursing homes are refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns about side effects.

Some critics have connected the push for mandatory vaccination to a central plank of what global elites are calling the “great reset” (here, here, and here), an agenda that appears to have as a main goal the bringing together of economic realities of every nation in the world under the control of the globalist financial elite.

Some governments have already floated the idea (here, here, and here for how it works) of an “immunity passport” that would only allow people to shop, go to work, travel, and go to sporting and cultural events if they have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Similar to China’s social credit system, only those who have received a COVID vaccine and have proof that they have received it will be able to engage in the public forum. For now, such proof could be a written document or a smart phone app. Later, it could be a quantum dot dye system or an implanted chip that stores not only medical, but also financial information beneath one’s skin.

A Catholic priest who is an exorcist recently told LifeSiteNews that he holds that COVID vaccination programs are part of a process of getting people to comply with an incoming new world order that is being foisted upon an unsuspecting public caught up in the crisis of the pandemic.

“This is why you have people like Bill Gates and the like talking about the necessity of having people’s vaccination records connected to their bank records, and things of this sort, so that they can basically shut you off financially if you don’t comply with what their dictates are,” the priest, who asked that his comment be kept anonymous, said.

LifeSiteNews launched a petition 5 months ago in opposition to governments forcing citizens to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. The petition has been signed by close to one million people.