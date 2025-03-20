Manitoba bill could establish ‘right’ to transgender pronoun use

Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe's new bill would enshrine 'gender expression' in the province's Human Rights Code, and 'cover anything from behavior or appearance, such as dress, hair, make-up, body language and voice.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– The far-left government running the Province of Manitoba has introduced a bill that could see one’s refusal to acknowledge a person’s request to be referred to by non-biological “preferred pronouns” considered a violation of the law.

Bill 43, known as the Human Rights Code Amendment Act, was introduced by the ruling New Democratic Party’s Justice Minister Matt Wiebe on Tuesday.

The new law, if passed, adds “gender expression” as a protected category under the province’s Human Rights Code.

According to Wiebe, the law would “cover anything from behavior or appearance, such as dress, hair, make-up, body language and voice.”

Wiebe also said the law would extend to kids, effectively mandating that their “preferred pronouns” be protected under the law. This would mean that it would be considered discriminatory under the law to refer to a boy as “he” if he were to desire to be called “she.”

While Manitoba opted to vote in the far-left NDP in its last election, nearby provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan have put in place laws that explicitly deal with gender ideology-based pronoun use, requiring schools to inform parents if a child makes such a request.

The latest move is in line with previous actions taken by Premier Wab Kinew and his NDP government, who since taking office have passed multiple anti-life and anti-family laws, including the prohibiting of pro-life activism outside of abortion mills and the official recognition of radical gender ideology.

