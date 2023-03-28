Manitoba family sues AstraZeneca after 21-year-old son suffers stroke following COVID jab

More than two years after his stroke, Reimer is legally blind, suffers from seizures and impaired bowel function, and is unable to live alone.

STEINBACH, Manitoba (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian family is filing a lawsuit against AstraZeneca two years after their formerly healthy son suffered a post-COVID jab stroke.

On March 16, Marina and Perry Reimer from Steinbach, Manitoba filed a Statement of Claim with the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench, alleging that their now 23-year-old son, Jackson Troy Reimer, suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in March 2021 after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot. The claim revealed that Reimer remains an invalid, dependent on his parents’ care.

“For Jackson, the AstraZeneca vaccine and/or Covishield was not the best vaccine,” the claim reads, adding that “other vaccines were both safer and more effective.”

The Reimer family has also filed against Vail Resorts, Verity Pharmaceuticals Inc., the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, and the Attorney General of Canada, stating that each of the defendants failed to inform Reimer of the risks involved with the AstraZeneca shot, thereby depriving him of his right to informed consent.

Reimer’s family said that their son had been “in excellent health” prior to the jab. Only six days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID shot, he began experiencing headaches, vision loss, and dizziness. He was admitted to the Vancouver General Hospital where a CT scan revealed he was suffering from a hemorrhagic stroke.

READ: French drug agency links AstraZeneca vaccine with blood clots

According to the claim documents, Reimer required two platelet infusions followed by a craniotomy to stop his brain bleeding. Now, more than two years after his stroke, he is legally blind, suffers from seizures and impaired bowel function, and is unable to live alone. The 23-year-old also suffers from memory loss and mental impairment, including obsessive-compulsive disorders – all of which Reimer’s parents attribute to his reception of the Astra Zeneca shot.

“The plaintiffs claim that the stroke, the craniotomy and all symptoms arising from them were caused as a result of Jackson having been administered the AstraZeneca vaccine or Covishield,” the court document reads.

Reimer was forced to take the AstraZeneca shot after Whistler Blackcomb ski resort in British Columbia – owned by Vail Resorts – issued an email to him and other employees, telling them to get vaccinated as soon as possible and recommending that they receive the AstraZeneca shot.

That same day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement claiming that the shots put out by AstraZeneca were “safe and effective.” He urged Canadians to get jabbed as quickly as possible, even though various countries had already banned the company’s jabs for their suspected link to blood clots.

READ: At least nine countries pull AstraZeneca’s vaccine over blood clot reports

“Health Canada and our experts have spent an awful lot of time making sure every vaccine approved in Canada is both safe and effective,” Trudeau said at the time.

“The best vaccine for you to take is the very first one that is offered to you. That’s how we get through this as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.”

Despite this confident declaration, Canada banned AstraZeneca shots for people under the age of 55 barely two weeks later, because of emerging evidence that they cause blood clots. On March 29, Health Canada released a statement from the Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health saying that they were taking “precautionary measures.”

“As Chief Medical Officers of Health, we are acting decisively with our unified position to pause the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada in those under age 55 at this time,” they wrote in their statement. “We are taking this precautionary measure while Health Canada as the regulator completes its updated risk/benefit analysis based on emerging data.”

READ: Canada halts AstraZeneca jab for people under 55 over blood clot concerns

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, the pharmaceutical giant’s jabs had already been under an intense international spotlight due to concerns over their safety and purported efficacy, with multiple European countries suspending their use after numerous reports of blood clotting.

Likewise, findings by a Norwegian research team regarding the AstraZeneca shot focused on the case of three healthcare workers, all under 50, who experienced severe thrombosis after getting the shot, one of them dying from a brain hemorrhage.

The European Medicines Agency had also added a blood clot warning to the AstraZeneca COVID jab in mid-March 2021, after reports that 38 people who had received the jab developed blood clots. The same agency also approved the shot for use.

The U.S. government had also previously warned against the AstraZeneca jab.

According to the Canadian government’s own data, as of March 3, 2023 there have been 4,418 adverse effects reported by those who have taken at least one or more shots of AstraZeneca, 962 of them “serious.”

Share











