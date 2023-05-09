Manitoba high school cancels Mother’s and Father’s Day celebrations to be ‘more inclusive’

The decision to cancel the celebration follows from the legalization of homosexual 'marriage,' Campaign Life's Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (LifeSiteNews) — A Manitoba high school has officially cancelled Mother’s Day and Father’s Day this year, alleging the celebrations are not “inclusive.”

According to a memo written by the vice-principal of Kildonan East Collegiate, the public high school in Manitoba’s capital will not be celebrating Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. Instead, it is encouraging students to participate in non-gender-specific observations, as reported by True North News.

“As we continue to learn and recognize the importance of celebrating all people in our community, we have moved away from isolated observances of specific traditions like Mother’s and Father’s Day,” the memo reads.

“Student’s (sic) are now creating cards and crafts with specific messages and people in mind,” it continued. “This has been a beautiful transition to showing gratitude authentically and organically. Thank you for supporting our transition to a more inclusive practice.”

The school’s Gender Identity Guidelines for Employees states, “It is unlawful under The Human Rights Code to discriminate against a person in employment, housing or the provision of services [including schools], on the basis of that person’s actual or perceived gender identity, without reasonable cause.“

“It is also unlawful to discriminate against someone based on their association with someone with a particular actual or perceived gender identity, without reasonable cause,” it continues.

Despite this, the school is choosing to discriminate against students who come from families with both a father and a mother, alleging that celebrating their families is not “inclusive.”

However, the school hosts many specifically Indigenous celebrations, including an upcoming school-wide “Pow Wow,” which also promotes “LGBT/Two-Spirit People,” despite all their students not being Indigenous.

LifeSiteNews reached out to Kildonan East Collegiate high school asking for clarification regarding this apparent inconsistency but has not received a reply by publication.

Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition told LifeSiteNews, “This is an attack on every mother in that school who will be deprived of the appreciation, love and honor they deserve, and which society has always chosen to express by setting apart special day just for them.“

“Our mothers gave us life, taught us how to be kind, how to love, and this should be seen as an insult to every mom,” he continued, adding the school’s decision “demonstrates just how destructive the legalization of homosexual ‘marriage’ has been on society.”

He attributed “many woke trends” to the legalization of homosexual “marriage,” including “the surgical and chemical mutilation of children with gender dysphoria, the quasi-pornographic gay books, sex-ed and “equity” resources in our schools, the gay pride flags flying over our children’s heads, (…) the destroyed livelihoods and reputations of Christian printers and bakers.”

According to Fonseca the decision to cancel the two traditional celebrations comes from a fear of being labelled as “homophobic” and “hateful” by the “the powerful LGBT lobby.” He explained that the most powerful argument for legalizing homosexual “marriage” was, “How does it affect you if legalize gay ‘marriage’?”

However, Fonseca says Canadians are now seeing the answer, in part because legalizing same-sex “marriage” has led to transgender ideology being added to the Canadian Human Rights Act.

“Since transgender activists object to the words ‘woman’ and ‘mother’ in favor of ‘birthing person’, Mother’s Day also draws ire from trans activists and over-sensitivity from the likes of school board ‘Equity Officers,'” Fonseca stated.

The push to cancel Mother’s and Father’s Day in schools is disappointing, but not new. Last year, a B.C. elementary school decided to substitute the holidays with a new “The Grownups Who Love Us Day.” According to the school, the switch aimed to accommodate “the diverse families that exist in our society today.”

Similarly, the Waterloo Region District School Board in Ontario claimed that celebrating the traditional holidays of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day might be well-meant but is ultimately “exclusive for some.”

“Reducing the emphasis on ‘mother’ and ‘father’ and focussing on ‘parent’, ‘caregiver’, or ‘special person’ to celebrate through activities will create a more safe and inclusive space for everyone,” a blog post from the Waterloo school board’s equity and inclusion officer read.

In recent years, rising rates of transgender identification have been met with celebration and adulation in mainstream culture, while rates of surgical mutilation for minors have spiked. In many public-school classrooms, young children are being actively encouraged to deny their biology and live as the opposite sex.

