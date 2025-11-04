Manitoba premier says anyone caught with child pornography should be ‘buried under the prison’

Wab Kinew offered a strong reaction to a Canadian Supreme Court ruling that a mandatory one-year sentence for possessing or accessing child pornography is 'unconstitutional.'

( LifeSiteNews ) – Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew suggested the people should “bury” those found in possession of child pornography “under the prison” in response the Canadian Supreme Court ruling that a mandatory one-year sentence for possessing or accessing child pornography is “unconstitutional.”

Even though Kinew is a left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) member, his words were some of the strongest from any Canadian political figure denouncing the court ruling.

Speaking to reporters, Kinew said, “Child sexual abuse images and video, this is like one of the worst things that anyone can do.”

“Not only should (you) go to prison for a long time, they should bury you under the prison. You shouldn’t get protective custody. They should put you into general population, if you know what I mean,” he said.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, on October 31, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that a mandatory one-year sentence for possessing or accessing child pornography is “unconstitutional” and said that it is now up to judges’ discretion to give out sentences.

Conservative Premiers Doug Ford of Ontario and Danielle Smith of Alberta, along with federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, all blasted the ruling.

Kinew said he stands in full agreement with some of Canada’s other premiers who have blasted the court ruling, noting it is “disgusting,” adding that “skinners,” which is slang for sex offenders, should be behind bars.

The Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba was not happy with Kinew’s comments, saying, “We request that the premier be careful with his comments and turn the temperature down.”

Kinew is not a social conservative. His NDP government, since taking office, has passed multiple anti-life and anti-family laws, including the prohibition of pro-life activism outside of abortion mills and the official recognition of radical gender ideology.

The Supreme Court judges in their ruling wrote that “it must be recognized that these offences can be committed in different ways, under different circumstances and by different offenders.”

The court said that child pornography offenses cover a “very wide range of circumstances” from a “well-organized offender” who has “accumulated thousands of files” all the way to a “young 18‑year‑old offender who one day keeps and views a file showing a 17‑year‑old victim that was sent to the offender without them having requested it.”

The dissenting judges, Richard Wagner, Suzanne Côté, Malcolm Rowe, and Michelle O’Bonsawin, had said the appeal should go ahead, arguing that a minimum sentence of a year in jail for child pornography has not been shown to “constitute cruel and unusual punishment.”

Thus far, Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney has not spoken about the ruling.

