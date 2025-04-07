Manitoba to fund radical gender programs with government grants

The province will invest $150,000 toward a group called 2Spirit Manitoba Inc., give $473,000 in yearly support for its Shared Health’s Gender Diversity and Affirming Action for Youth program, and allocate $1.03 million for Trans Health Klinic.

(LifeSiteNews) – The socialist, left-leaning provincial government of Manitoba said it would commit $1.6 million of taxpayer funds to so-called “two-spirit” and “transgender” people in the province, allowing them to obtain body permanent alteration procedures or interventions.

Manitoba’s Women, Gender Equity, and Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine along with Health, Seniors, and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara revealed the new spending last week.

Fontaine claimed that the New Democratic Party government of Premier Wab Kinew has “heard directly from two-spirit, transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse Manitobans about why visibility is truly lifesaving.”

The province will invest $150,000 toward a group called 2Spirit Manitoba Inc. and give $473,000 in yearly support for its Shared Health’s Gender Diversity and Affirming Action for Youth program. It will then allocate $1.03 million for Trans Health Klinic.

“Affirming and supporting the gender identity of Manitobans is part of essential medical care,” said Asagwara, who added that the government is committed to the province’s “queer and trans community by making investments to improve gender-affirming healthcare in Manitoba.”

Since taking office, Kinew and his NDP government have passed multiple anti-life and anti-family laws, including a prohibition on pro-life activism outside of abortion mills and the official recognition of radical gender ideology.

Recently, as reported by LifeSiteNews, the Kinew government introduced a bill that could see one’s refusal to acknowledge a person’s request to be referred to by non-biological “preferred pronouns” considered a violation of the law.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harm.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence.

