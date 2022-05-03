Many ‘amazing things’ happen in the womb after conception: pro-life US bishop

'I don't see how anybody could study that and say they don't believe in God. This stuff doesn't just fall together. It's by design and it's beautiful,' Bishop Joseph Strickland said on this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland shares his reaction to purported research on how fetal cells can help a mother’s injured heart as well as how each and every Holy Mass is a “little Easter.”

On the research, His Excellency says “it’s such a beautiful reminder of how foolish we are when we think we can do better than God, and we can ignore His laws and just reshape things again according to our image, according to what we’ve decided.”

“What a beautiful, beautiful scientific fact that because of the great science that God has allowed us and given us the talent to develop, we can know something like that. And it’s just amazing,” he added. “And there’s so many amazing things that go on in the whole development of one child in the womb after conception.”

“I don’t see how anybody could study that and say they don’t believe in God. This stuff doesn’t just fall together. It’s by design and it’s beautiful.”

Watch this week’s episode by scrolling up to the video above by clicking here.

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Rumble page dedicated to The Bishop Strickland Show.

Share











