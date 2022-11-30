News

Many Canadians are not fully aware of the horrors of the assisted suicide regime: family physician

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon has a conversation with Canadian family medicine practitioner and vocal opponent of MAiD, Dr. Ramona Coelho. Dr. Coelho gives us the latest news on Canada's assisted suicide regime and explores what we can do to address this crisis.
Featured Image

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon has a conversation with Canadian family medicine practitioner and vocal opponent of MAiD, Dr. Ramona Coelho. Dr. Coelho gives us the latest news on Canada’s assisted suicide regime and explores what we can do to address this crisis.

If you missed last month’s episode on MAiD with Alex Schadenberg of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, click here to listen.

As part of her practice, Dr. Coelho takes care of people most likely to be victimized by Canada’s assisted suicide regime: the poor and destitute, the marginalized, refugees, and those struggling with disabilities. Hence, her passionate advocacy against MAiD.

“Patients do regain their joy and their meaning in life, and if we offer death as a treatment, the potential loss of life, of lives, of beautiful people would just be tragic. And that’s what we’re seeing,” she says.

Dr. Coelho believes much of the Canadian public misunderstands MAiD or is altogether unaware that one can request a health professional to end their life. Raising awareness of the issue and urging our elected officials to oppose assisted suicide remain paramount.

For more with Dr. Coelho, listen to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show below. Be sure to also check out LifeSiteNews’ latest coverage of this ongoing issue.

READ:

Canadian retailer Simons glamorizes assisted suicide as ‘The Most Beautiful Exit’ ad

Canadian VA worker allegedly encouraged troubled veterans to consider assisted suicide

Hospice society president warns Canada’s assisted suicide rate could be ‘much higher’ than gov’t numbers

Catholic parish in Quebec holds a seminar about assisted suicide

Canadian man who sought assisted suicide to avoid homelessness changes mind after outpouring of support

The Van Maren Showis hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...