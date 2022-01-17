Many Democrat voters support imprisoning, taking kids from unvaccinated Americans: Rasmussen poll

59% of Democrat voters would support ‘requiring that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies, if they refuse’ the shot, while 45% would favor placing the unvaccinated in ‘designated facilities.’

(LifeSiteNews) – Majorities and pluralities of Democrats openly favor punishments and controls for their fellow Americans who decline to take COVID-19 vaccines far beyond current mandates, according to an alarming new survey by the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports.

While the report, released January 13, shows that voters overall are evenly divided on the Biden administration’s current vaccine mandates and the favorability of its top COVID czar, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Democrats are naturally more approving of Democrat policies. However, the poll also found that the party’s base would be willing to go drastically further than what the White House has proposed so far.

55% of Democrat voters would support “proposal[s] for federal or state governments to fine Americans who choose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.” 59% would support “requiring that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies, if they refuse” the shot.

48% also “think federal and state governments should be able to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications,” while 45% would favor “requiring citizens to temporarily live in designated facilities or locations if they refuse” to vaccinate for COVID, and 47% “favor a government tracking program for those who won’t get” one of the vaccines.

Nearly a third of Democrats, 29%, would even support “temporarily removing parents’ custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the results.

Further, poll respondents tend to understate positions they fear would be perceived negatively by interviewers, so the true number of Democrat voters willing to employ such coercive measures against their fellow Americans may be even higher.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: STOP Medical Discrimination at the Ronald McDonald House! Show Petition Text 14223 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Tell the Ronald McDonald House in British Columbia (BC) and Yukon to stop discriminating against families who do not wish to get the experimental COVID-19 vaccine! It seems incredible -- like one of those click-bait headlines you see every day on shady websites.



But this is 100% real, and represents a terrifying new reality that families with sick children are facing without any rational or logical justification.



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this crucial petition asking the Ronald McDonald House Charities leadership to STOP discriminating against the unvaccinated family members of sick children who need their support.



The Canadian Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon, which provides housing for the families of sick children who are being treated in nearby hospitals, has sent letters to families ordering them to submit to the experimental COVID shots or to vacate the premises -- regardless of their children's needs.



On the organization's website, the Ronald McDonald House plainly states the following: "All guests and visitors to the House must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. These measures in addition to an abundance of sanitizer and kindness will help us ensure the safety of everyone at the House."



But, of course, none of the measures suggested by the Ronald McDonald House, much less the COVID-19 vaccine, have been successful in stopping or even slowing the virus' transmission or reducing infection rates.



And with Pfizer's own CEO admitting just this week that the two COVID shots are not effective at preventing infection, it remains unclear what, exactly, the Ronald McDonald House means by "full vaccination."



Regardless, denying families housing during their child's hospital stay -- which is the primary mission of the Ronald McDonald House -- is not only a misguided discriminatory practice, it's stunningly cruel, and it must not continue going forward.



So please take a minute to SIGN and SHARE this important petition calling on Ronald McDonald House British Columbia and Yukon to stop discriminating against families based on their vaccination status.



These families need to focus on supporting their loved ones through very difficult medical situations and procedures, not get caught up the maddening politics of the COVID vaccine.



Whereas the Ronald McDonald Houses have historically been a refuge for needy families, they have now tragically succumbed to the mass formation psychosis over COVID taking Canada and the world by storm, and have decided to join in the unconscionable mass targeting of the unvaccinated to virtue-signal their way through these unprecedented times.



This is unacceptable -- particularly from an organization like the Ronald McDonald House -- and it must stop.



Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Canadian-based Ronald McDonald House evicts unvaccinated family of 4-yr-old with cancer': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-based-ronald-mcdonald-house-evicts-unvaccinated-family-of-4-yr-old-with-cancer/



'Pfizer CEO backtracks on jab effectiveness, admits two shots offer ‘very limited protection’': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizer-ceo-claimed-covid-jabs-were-100-effective-now-says-2-shots-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“Maybe ‘shocking’ isn’t the correct term given that we’re dealing with hypochondriac, authoritarian leftists drunk with power,” wrote Townhall’s Scott Morefield of the findings. “Still, when nearly half the members of the ruling political party literally want to see unvaccinated people digitally tracked and forced into ‘designated facilities,’ it’s definitely cause for concern.”

On Saturday, the Salt Lake Tribune editorial board gave voice to those impulses by declaring that, if Utah was a “truly civilized place, [Gov. Spencer Cox’s] next move would be to find a way to mandate the kind of mass vaccination campaign we should have launched a year ago, going as far as to deploy the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination would not be allowed, well, anywhere.”

Left-wing Americans’ desire to coerce their neighbors into COVID compliance also appears to evidence a lack of interest in persuasion. COVID vaccine hesitancy stems in large part from the rushed nature of the shots developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, which were released in a tenth of the time vaccine development usually takes and a quarter of the time it took the previous record-holder, the mumps vaccine, yet their advocates have done little to address concerns

Vaccine defenders stress that this one-year development period was not starting from scratch, but rather relied on years of prior research into mRNA technology; and that one of the innovations of Operation Warp Speed was conducting various aspects of the development process concurrently rather than sequentially, eliminating delays unrelated to safety. However, those factors do not fully account for the condensing of clinical trial phases — each of which can take anywhere from 1-3 years on their own — to just three months apiece.

While cases of severe harm reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) after taking COVID shots represent less than one percent of total doses administered in the United States, a 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” Last May, NBC News quoted several mainstream experts acknowledging “gaps” in federal vaccine monitoring.

Further, data indicates that widespread dissemination of the COVID vaccines has failed to end the pandemic. The federal government considers more than 209 million Americans (62% of the eligible) to be “fully vaccinated” (a moving target given the vaccines’ temporary nature), yet data from Johns Hopkins University reported in October shows that more Americans died of COVID-19 by that point in 2021 (353,000) than in all of 2020 (352,000). The Moderna vaccine has been available throughout all of 2021; the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots were made available in late February.

Share











