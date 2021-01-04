March for Life 2021 is less than one month away – and it’s still happening in person

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — On January 29, pro-life activists from across the United States will gather in person in Washington, D.C. for the 48th annual March for Life.

The theme of the 2021 March for Life is “Together Strong: Life Unites!”

Despite COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions that have triggered protests from patriotic Americans, the March will still be held on Friday, January 29. The March for Life expo, usually held indoors at the Renaissance Hotel, is cancelled. Washington, D.C. is currently subject to draconian restrictions on indoor gatherings.

“Due to the uncertainty involved with the COVID-19 pandemic and greatly restricted DC protocols and mandates for indoor events, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 March for Life Expo,” the March for Life said via its website. The group says it is committed to hosting the expo in 2022.

The annual Rose Dinner will be held virtually this year, with tickets at $25 per person.

The March for Life’s website also says “All Marchers must wear masks or face coverings for the entirety of the March for Life Rally and March,” although it is unclear how that would be enforced. The website says children under two are not expected to mask their faces.

There have been a number of massive in-person protests in Washington, D.C. since the coronavirus outbreak began, including Black Lives Matter protests and riots and pro-President Donald Trump protests. They have not been linked to any notable spread of the coronavirus.

LifeSiteNews will once again provide on-the-ground coverage from our dedicated team of truth-seeking journalists. Be sure to follow our Twitter and Facebook accounts for our video live-streams.

Since the early 1970s, people of every age and background have peacefully marched on the nation’s capital to stand for the dignity of human life in the womb. The March for Life has become the largest annual human rights demonstration in the entire world. The March for Life marks the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that imposed abortion on demand across the country.

Prior to the march, a rally featuring music and speakers will take place. Christian artist Matthew West will preform. Announced speakers include professional athlete Tim Tebow, pro-life activist and former NFL player Benjamin Watson, and Christendom College student body president Elizabeth Eller. The full list of speakers can be found by clicking here.

Notably, last year, President Donald Trump became the first president in history to ever attend and speak at the March for Life.

As January 29 draws closer, LifeSite will be publishing more stories on the March for Life as well as a list of related, in-person events happening that same week.

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.